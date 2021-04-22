Log in
    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
  Report
Start of production in record time: Evonik delivers first lipids from German facility to BioNTech today

04/22/2021 | 03:34am EDT
Robert Brown
Phone: +1 973 929-8812
Mobile: +1 973 906-4635
E-mail

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 07:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13 029 M 15 675 M 15 675 M
Net income 2021 720 M 867 M 867 M
Net Debt 2021 3 273 M 3 938 M 3 938 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 3,87%
Capitalization 14 008 M 16 857 M 16 854 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 31 731
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Duration : Period :
Evonik Industries AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 30,55 €
Last Close Price 30,06 €
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Executive Board
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Tönjes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Fischer Chief Innovation Officer
Siegfried Luther Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG12.67%16 857
BASF SE9.89%78 479
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.3.66%73 131
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.8.97%40 448
ROYAL DSM N.V.7.39%31 236
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION12.71%15 655
