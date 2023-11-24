FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - The investment bank Stifel has upgraded Evonik from "Hold" to "Buy" and left the target price at 20 euros. Confidence in a profit recovery is increasing, analyst Andreas Heine wrote in his study published on Friday with a view to 2024. The market expectations for the chemical company are realistic in the current difficult environment and are good news./ag/edh

