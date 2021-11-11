Log in
    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
11/11 07:19:42 am
27.885 EUR   -0.23%
Virtual Global Chemicals Conference, Boston (Morgan Stanley)
PU
11/10 Virtual European Conference (UBS)
PU
11/09 Virtual IR Roadshow, London (Exane)
PU
Virtual Global Chemicals Conference, Boston (Morgan Stanley)

11/11/2021 | 07:07am EST
Evonik

Leading Beyond Chemistry

Company Presentation Q3 2021

Key messages Q3 2021

FCF outlook raised to ~€1 bn - Set for structural growth in FY 2022

Q3 with adj. EBITDA of €645 m continuing on strong Q2 level … despite ~€30 m negative temporary & one-time effects

Price increases gaining track: Q3 at +8% in growth divisions (Q2: +2%)

Cost inflation managed well and compensated by price increases already in Q3

Sustained positive trends into Q4 - FY adj. EBITDA outlook specified to ~€2.4 bn (top end of previous range)

Record strong FCF of €937 m in 1-92021 - FY FCF outlook raised to ~€1 bn

Growth drivers in place & cost inflation under control - Set for continued structural growth in FY 2022

2 | November / December 2021 | Evonik Q3 2021 Company Presentation

Table of contents

  1. Evonik at a glance
  2. Strategy
  3. Financials Q3 2021
  4. Appendix

3 | November / December 2021 | Evonik Q3 2021 Company Presentation

LEADING BEYOND CHEMISTRY

TO IMPROVE LIFE, TODAY AND TOMORROW

4 | November / December 2021 | Evonik Q3 2021 Company Presentation

Leading Beyond Chemistry - Our purpose

Evonik on the way to become a best-in-class specialty chemicals company

Leading …

… Beyond …

… Chemistry

  • Leading market positions in 80% of our business
  • Leading key financial indicators
  • Connecting skills and perspectives
  • Develop solutions together with partners
  • Sustainability key driver of growth
  • Clear focus on specialty chemicals
  • Target 100% specialty portfolio

5 | November / December 2021 | Evonik Q3 2021 Company Presentation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 12:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
