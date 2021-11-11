Virtual Global Chemicals Conference, Boston (Morgan Stanley)

Key messages Q3 2021

FCF outlook raised to ~€1 bn - Set for structural growth in FY 2022

Q3 with adj. EBITDA of €645 m continuing on strong Q2 level … despite ~€30 m negative temporary & one-time effects

Price increases gaining track: Q3 at +8% in growth divisions (Q2: +2%)

Cost inflation managed well and compensated by price increases already in Q3

Sustained positive trends into Q4 - FY adj. EBITDA outlook specified to ~€2.4 bn (top end of previous range)

Record strong FCF of €937 m in 1-92021 - FY FCF outlook raised to ~€1 bn

Growth drivers in place & cost inflation under control - Set for continued structural growth in FY 2022