Virtual Global Chemicals Conference, Boston (Morgan Stanley)

Key messages Q3 2021
FCF outlook raised to ~€1 bn - Set for structural growth in FY 2022
Q3 with adj. EBITDA of €645 m continuing on strong Q2 level … despite ~€30 m negative temporary & one-time effects
Price increases gaining track: Q3 at +8% in growth divisions (Q2: +2%)
Cost inflation managed well and compensated by price increases already in Q3
Sustained positive trends into Q4 - FY adj. EBITDA outlook specified to ~€2.4 bn (top end of previous range)
Record strong FCF of €937 m in 1-92021 - FY FCF outlook raised to ~€1 bn
Growth drivers in place & cost inflation under control - Set for continued structural growth in FY 2022
