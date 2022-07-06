Log in
Evoqua Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call and Webcast

07/06/2022 | 07:02am EDT
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) announced plans to hold its Third Quarter earnings conference call Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the Company’s Third Quarter 2022 results will be issued prior to the call. The information to join the earnings conference call is below:

Conference telephone number:

 

US Participant Dial-in:

(800) 459-5346

International Participant Dial-in:

(203) 518-9544

Conference ID:

AQUAQ3

 

This call will be recorded.

US Replay:

(800) 839-8328

International Replay:

(402) 220-6073

Replay available:

Beginning 1:00 p.m. ET on August 2, 2022 until

 

11:59 p.m. on August 16, 2022

The live audio webcast and presentation slides for the call will be accessible via Evoqua's Investor Relations website, http://aqua.evoqua.com/. The link to the webcast replay, as well as the presentation slides, will also be posted on Evoqua's Investor Relations website following the event.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 150 locations across nine countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life®. To learn more, visit www.evoqua.com.


© Business Wire 2022
