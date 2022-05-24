Evoqua Water Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
FORM 4
Aulick Rodney
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]
Executive Vice President /
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. , 210 SIXTH AVENUE
PITTSBURGH
PA
15222
/s/ John DiMascio, Attorney-in-Fact for Rodney Aulick
2022-05-24
(1)
Represents the number of performance share units earned under the performance share unit award granted on May 18, 2021, upon certification by the Compensation Committee of the issuer's performance results for the one-year performance period ended May 18, 2022. The earned performance share units will settle at the end of the final performance period under the award on May 18, 2024, subject to the reporting person's continued employment with the issuer.
(2)
The amount of these securities includes an aggregate of 37,351 unvested restricted stock units and earned performance share units that are not yet settled, in each case, in respect of the issuer's common stock.
