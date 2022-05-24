Log in
    AQUA   US30057T1051

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(AQUA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/24 04:00:02 pm EDT
35.22 USD   -3.59%
05:32pEVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:32pEVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:32pEVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
Evoqua Water Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

05/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Aulick Rodney
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Executive Vice President /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. , 210 SIXTH AVENUE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
PITTSBURGH PA 15222
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Aulick Rodney
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
210 SIXTH AVENUE
PITTSBURGH, PA15222

Executive Vice President
Signatures
/s/ John DiMascio, Attorney-in-Fact for Rodney Aulick 2022-05-24
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents the number of performance share units earned under the performance share unit award granted on May 18, 2021, upon certification by the Compensation Committee of the issuer's performance results for the one-year performance period ended May 18, 2022. The earned performance share units will settle at the end of the final performance period under the award on May 18, 2024, subject to the reporting person's continued employment with the issuer.
(2) The amount of these securities includes an aggregate of 37,351 unvested restricted stock units and earned performance share units that are not yet settled, in each case, in respect of the issuer's common stock.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 21:31:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
