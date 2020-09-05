Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.    AQUA

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(AQUA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Investigation of Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation (AQUA) and Encourages Long-Term AQUA Stockholders to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/05/2020 | 08:31am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation ("Evoqua" or the "Company") (NYSE: AQUA) on behalf of the Company's stockholders.

Recently a shareholder class action complaint was filed in federal court on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's stock between November 1, 2017 and October 30, 2018.  Among other things, the complaint alleges that during that time period "Evoqua engaged in increasingly aggressive tactics to artificially inflate its reported revenue, including fraudulent accounting manipulations in blatant violation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ('GAAP')."

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Evoqua's board of directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Current Evoqua stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the Company's stock prior to October 30, 2018 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/evoqua/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.   For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-investigation-of-evoqua-water-technologies-corporation-aqua-and-encourages-long-term-aqua-stockholders-to-contact-the-firm-301124778.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
08:31aKASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Investigation of Evoqua Water Technologies Corporati..
PR
08/10EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
08/07EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
BU
08/06EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
08/06EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Launch of Secondary Public Offering
BU
08/04EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
08/04EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
08/04EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
08/03EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Upcoming Investor Events
BU
07/21KASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Investigation of Evoqua Water Technologies Corporati..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group