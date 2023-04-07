07-Apr-2023 / 15:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement - Form 6-K

Advanced search
    EVT   DE0005664809

EVOTEC SE

(EVT)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:37:28 2023-04-06 am EDT
20.13 EUR   +2.47%
07-apr-2023 / 15 : 10 CET/CEST
09:24aEvotec affected by cyber attack
09:12aCyber Attack on Evotec
07-Apr-2023 / 15:10 CET/CEST

04/07/2023 | 11:05am EDT
07-Apr-2023 / 15:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, Germany, - Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480; NASDAQ: EVO) announces that on 06 April, 2023 a cyber attack occurred on Evotec's IT systems. As a result, the systems were shut down proactively and disconnected from the Internet to secure from data corruption or breaches. The IT systems are currently being examined and the scope of the impact is being reviewed. Highest diligence will be applied to data integrity.

- End of the ad hoc release -

Contact: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer, Evotec SE, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242, Email: werner.lanthaler@evotec.com

Evotec SE published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 15:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
