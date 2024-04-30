EQS-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Bayer and Evotec collaborate to advance precision cardiology



BAYER AND EVOTEC UPDATE FOCUS OF THEIR COLLABORATION TO CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES

STRATEGIC ALLIANCE LEVERAGES HUMAN INDUCED PLURIPOTENT STEM CELL DISEASE MODELLING FOR IDENTIFICATION OF NOVEL TARGETS

JOINT EFFORT AIMS TO DEVELOP INNOVATIVE THERAPIES IN PRECISION CARDIOLOGY Berlin and Hamburg, Germany, 30 April 2024:

Bayer and the German-based life science company, Evotec, announced today that they have updated the focus of their strategic collaboration to developing innovative precision treatments for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).



The collaboration aims to identify and validate novel targets, with the goal of building a portfolio of precision cardiology therapeutics by leveraging Evotec's disease modelling capabilities using human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). iPSCs provide unique opportunities to identify new disease mechanisms and pathways for novel treatments.



Under the terms of the agreement, both companies will contribute drug targets and a comprehensive set of high-quality technology platforms for the development of innovative treatment options.



“This development takes our long-standing collaboration with Evotec to a new level, and has the added benefit of lessons learned from working together the past 12 years,” said Juergen Eckhardt, M.D., Head of Business Development & Licensing at Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division. “We remain committed to develop innovative therapies for patients in need and to tackle the high burden of cardiovascular disease.”



“Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally,” said Dr Christian Rommel, Head of Research and Development at Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division. “The refocused collaboration will leverage Evotec's industrialised iPSC-based disease modelling platform and Bayer’s leadership in cardiology to advance a portfolio of innovative therapies for cardiovascular diseases with high unmet medical need. This complements our focus on disease areas where we can truly improve the standard of care by delivering superior therapeutic solutions to patients in need.”



“In order to move the treatment paradigm beyond disease management, it is important to advance our understanding of the disease-relevant molecular mechanisms underlying cardiovascular diseases,” said Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec. “Our approach is based on highly validated disease models to identify novel targets and profile drug candidates more comprehensively for their efficacy and safety. Intervening with these disease-associated mechanisms more comprehensively will enable the development of more effective, disease modifying therapies with higher relevance for CVD to respond to the substantial unmet need associated with cardiovascular diseases.”



Bayer and Evotec will share responsibilities during the pre-clinical development of potential clinical candidates. Bayer will be responsible for any subsequent clinical development and commercialisation.



No financial terms of the collaboration were disclosed.





ABOUT BAYER

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2023, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 47.6 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.



Bayer Media Contact:

Lisa Hennig, phone +49 172 8693420

Email: lisa.hennig@bayer.com



ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company’s multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec provides high value pipeline co-creating partnerships and solutions to all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 5,000 highly qualified people. The Company’s 17 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on X/Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec’s securities. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “target,” “would” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec’s expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.



Media Contact Evotec SE:

Gabriele Hansen, SVP Head of Global Corporate Communications, Gabriele.Hansen@evotec.com

Hinnerk Rohwedder, Director of Global Corporate Communications, Hinnerk.Rohwedder@evotec.com



IR Contact Evotec SE:

Volker Braun, EVP Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG, Volker.Braun@evotec.com

