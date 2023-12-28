Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.12.2023 / 17:08 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Werner
Last name(s): Lanthaler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evotec SE

b) LEI
529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005664809

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
20.120421 EUR 301806.31 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
20.120421 EUR 301806.31 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com

 
