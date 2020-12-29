DGAP-PVR : Evotec SE: Release according to Article -2

+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Investments (UK) | | | |
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley & | %| %| 5.03 %|
|Co. International | | | |
|plc | | | |
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Capital | | | |
|Management, LLC | | | |
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Domestic Holdings,| | | |
|Inc. | | | |
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley & | %| %| %|
|Co. LLC | | | |
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Prime Dealer | %| %| %|
|Services Corp. | | | |
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Capital | | | |
|Management, LLC | | | |
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Domestic Holdings,| | | |
|Inc. | | | |
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Smith Barney LLC | | | |
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Holdings Inc. | | | |
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|International | | | |
|Limited | | | |
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Europe Holding SE | | | |
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Europe SE | | | |
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|E*TRADE Financial,| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|ETCM Holdings, LLC| %| %| %|
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|E*TRADE Securities| %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
| %| %| %|
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*
++
||
++
Date
+-----------+
|29 Dec 2020|
+-----------+
