MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Evotec SE    EVT   DE0005664809

EVOTEC SE

(EVT)
  Report
DGAP-PVR : Evotec SE: Release according to Article -2-

12/29/2020 | 11:46am EST
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|International     |           |              |                | 
|Holdings Inc.     |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|International     |           |              |                | 
|Limited           |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|Investments (UK)  |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley &  |          %|             %|          5.03 %| 
|Co. International |           |              |                | 
|plc               |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|-                 |          %|             %|               %| 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|Capital           |           |              |                | 
|Management, LLC   |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|Domestic Holdings,|           |              |                | 
|Inc.              |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley &  |          %|             %|               %| 
|Co. LLC           |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Prime Dealer      |          %|             %|               %| 
|Services Corp.    |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|-                 |          %|             %|               %| 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|Capital           |           |              |                | 
|Management, LLC   |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|Domestic Holdings,|           |              |                | 
|Inc.              |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|Smith Barney LLC  |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|-                 |          %|             %|               %| 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|International     |           |              |                | 
|Holdings Inc.     |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|International     |           |              |                | 
|Limited           |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|Europe Holding SE |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|Europe SE         |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|-                 |          %|             %|               %| 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|E*TRADE Financial,|          %|             %|               %| 
|LLC               |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|ETCM Holdings, LLC|          %|             %|               %| 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|E*TRADE Securities|          %|             %|               %| 
|LLC               |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* 
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) 
 
Date of general meeting: 
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general 
meeting: 
 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|    Proportion of voting|          Proportion of|Total of both| 
|                  rights|            instruments|             | 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|                       %|                      %|            %| 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
*10. Other explanatory remarks:* 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
Date 
 
+-----------+ 
|29 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
 
2020-12-29 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Evotec SE 
          Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7 
          22419 Hamburg 
          Germany 
Internet: www.evotec.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1157816 2020-12-29

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 29, 2020 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVOTEC SE -1.42% 29.87 Delayed Quote.31.45%
PVR LIMITED -0.95% 1298 Delayed Quote.-29.71%
Financials
Sales 2020 479 M 587 M 587 M
Net income 2020 22,8 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
Net cash 2020 25,7 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 210x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 953 M 6 052 M 6 071 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales 2021 8,86x
Nbr of Employees 3 444
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart EVOTEC SE
Duration : Period :
Evotec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 30,90 €
Last Close Price 30,30 €
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Werner Lanthaler Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Plischke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Craig L. Johnstone Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Enno Spillner Chief Financial Officer
Cord E. Dohrmann Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOTEC SE31.45%6 052
LONZA GROUP AG60.53%47 355
MODERNA, INC.469.53%44 082
CELLTRION, INC.84.25%39 857
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.13.47%33 613
SEAGEN INC.62.66%33 512
