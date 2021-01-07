Log in
DGAP-PVR: Evotec SE: Release according to Article -2-

01/07/2021
|-                 |          %|             %|               %| 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|International     |           |              |                | 
|Holdings Inc.     |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|International     |           |              |                | 
|Limited           |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|Investments (UK)  |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley &  |          %|             %|               %| 
|Co. International |           |              |                | 
|plc               |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|-                 |          %|             %|               %| 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|Capital           |           |              |                | 
|Management, LLC   |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|Domestic Holdings,|           |              |                | 
|Inc.              |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley &  |          %|             %|               %| 
|Co. LLC           |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Prime Dealer      |          %|             %|               %| 
|Services Corp.    |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|-                 |          %|             %|               %| 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|Capital           |           |              |                | 
|Management, LLC   |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|Domestic Holdings,|           |              |                | 
|Inc.              |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|Smith Barney LLC  |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|-                 |          %|             %|               %| 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|Capital           |           |              |                | 
|Management, LLC   |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|Domestic Holdings,|           |              |                | 
|Inc.              |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|E*TRADE Financial |          %|             %|               %| 
|Holdings, LLC     |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|ETCM Holdings, LLC|          %|             %|               %| 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|E*TRADE Securities|          %|             %|               %| 
|LLC               |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* 
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) 
 
Date of general meeting: 
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general 
meeting: 
 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|    Proportion of voting|          Proportion of|Total of both| 
|                  rights|            instruments|             | 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|                       %|                      %|            %| 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
*10. Other explanatory remarks:* 
 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|The notification is triggered due to the non-application of   | 
|the Trading Book Exemption which is available under Sect. 36  | 
|Para. 1 WpHG to the holdings of Morgan Stanley & Co.          | 
|International plc following the UK leaving the EU. Please     | 
|note, the Trading book exemption continues to be applied by   | 
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE to its holdings of 0.14% as of 1st   | 
|January 2021.                                                 | 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
Date 
 
+-----------+ 
|06 Jan 2021| 
+-----------+ 
 
2021-01-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Evotec SE 
          Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7 
          22419 Hamburg 
          Germany 
Internet: www.evotec.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1159045 2021-01-07

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 10:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

