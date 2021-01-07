DGAP-PVR: Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec SE
Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
2021-01-07 / 16:45
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|Name: |Evotec SE |
+------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|Street: |Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen |
| |7 |
+------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|Postal code: |22419 |
+------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|City: |Hamburg |
| |Germany |
+------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|Legal Entity Identifier |529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 |
|(LEI): | |
+------------------------+-------------------------------------+
*2. Reason for notification*
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Other reason: |
| |Notification is triggered due to the non application of the |
| |Trading Book Exemption which is available under Sect. 36 |
| |Para. 1 WpHG |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
+--------------------------------------------------------------+
|Legal entity: Morgan Stanley |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, |
|United States of America (USA) |
+--------------------------------------------------------------+
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
+-----------+
|01 Jan 2021|
+-----------+
*6. Total positions*
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+
| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| s| | |
| | | (total of| | |
| | | 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+
|New | 0.03 %| 12.39 %| 12.42 %| 163914741|
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+
|Previous | 0.01 %| 7.71 %| 7.73 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|DE0005664809| 0| 46638| 0.00 %| 0.03 %|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|*Total* | 46638 | 0.03 % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
+----------+-------------+-------------+------------+----------+
|Type of |Expiration or|Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|maturity date|conversion | rights| rights in|
| | |period | absolute| %|
+----------+-------------+-------------+------------+----------+
|Call |19.03.2021 |at any time | 1000| 0 %|
|Option | | | | |
+----------+-------------+-------------+------------+----------+
|Right of |at any time |at any time | 18972652| 11.57 %|
|recall | | | | |
|over | | | | |
|securities| | | | |
|lending | | | | |
|agreements| | | | |
+----------+-------------+-------------+------------+----------+
| | |*Total* | 18973652| 11.58 %|
+----------+-------------+-------------+------------+----------+
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+---------+-----------+----------+----------+---------+--------+
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|or maturity|or |physical | rights| rights|
|t |date |conversion|settlement| absolute| in %|
| | |period | | | |
+---------+-----------+----------+----------+---------+--------+
|Retail |From |at any |Cash | 43186| 0.03 %|
|Structure|10.01.2069 |time | | | |
|d Product|to | | | | |
| |25.06.2070 | | | | |
+---------+-----------+----------+----------+---------+--------+
|Equity |From |at any |Cash | 1299743| 0.79 %|
|Swap |07.06.2021 |time | | | |
| |to | | | | |
| |13.09.2024 | | | | |
+---------+-----------+----------+----------+---------+--------+
| | | |*Total* | 1342929| 0.82 %|
+---------+-----------+----------+----------+---------+--------+
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Name |% of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if|rights through| (if at least 5%|
| |at least 3%| instruments| or more)|
| | or more)| (if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Capital | | | |
|Management, LLC | | | |
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Domestic Holdings,| | | |
|Inc. | | | |
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Capital Services | | | |
|LLC | | | |
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Capital | | | |
|Management, LLC | | | |
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley | %| %| %|
|Domestic Holdings,| | | |
|Inc. | | | |
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
|Morgan Stanley & | %| 6.95 %| 6.95 %|
|Co. LLC | | | |
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+
