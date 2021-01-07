DGAP-PVR: Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec SE Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-01-07 / 16:45 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification of Major Holdings* *1. Details of issuer* +------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |Name: |Evotec SE | +------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |Street: |Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen | | |7 | +------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |Postal code: |22419 | +------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |City: |Hamburg | | |Germany | +------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |Legal Entity Identifier |529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 | |(LEI): | | +------------------------+-------------------------------------+ *2. Reason for notification* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Acquisition/disposal of instruments | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Change of breakdown of voting rights | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Other reason: | | |Notification is triggered due to the non application of the | | |Trading Book Exemption which is available under Sect. 36 | | |Para. 1 WpHG | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ *3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |Legal entity: Morgan Stanley | |City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, | |United States of America (USA) | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ *4. Names of shareholder(s)* holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. ++ || ++ *5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* +-----------+ |01 Jan 2021| +-----------+ *6. Total positions* +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ | |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number| | | rights| voting| both in %| of voting| | |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights| | | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to| | | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG| | | 7.a.)| s| | | | | | (total of| | | | | | 7.b.1 +| | | | | | 7.b.2)| | | +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ |New | 0.03 %| 12.39 %| 12.42 %| 163914741| +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ |Previous | 0.01 %| 7.71 %| 7.73 %| /| |notification | | | | | +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ *7. Details on total positions* *a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |ISIN | Absolute | In % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ | | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect| | | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| | | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |DE0005664809| 0| 46638| 0.00 %| 0.03 %| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |*Total* | 46638 | 0.03 % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ *b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* +----------+-------------+-------------+------------+----------+ |Type of |Expiration or|Exercise or | Voting| Voting| |instrument|maturity date|conversion | rights| rights in| | | |period | absolute| %| +----------+-------------+-------------+------------+----------+ |Call |19.03.2021 |at any time | 1000| 0 %| |Option | | | | | +----------+-------------+-------------+------------+----------+ |Right of |at any time |at any time | 18972652| 11.57 %| |recall | | | | | |over | | | | | |securities| | | | | |lending | | | | | |agreements| | | | | +----------+-------------+-------------+------------+----------+ | | |*Total* | 18973652| 11.58 %| +----------+-------------+-------------+------------+----------+ *b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* +---------+-----------+----------+----------+---------+--------+ |Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting| |instrumen|or maturity|or |physical | rights| rights| |t |date |conversion|settlement| absolute| in %| | | |period | | | | +---------+-----------+----------+----------+---------+--------+ |Retail |From |at any |Cash | 43186| 0.03 %| |Structure|10.01.2069 |time | | | | |d Product|to | | | | | | |25.06.2070 | | | | | +---------+-----------+----------+----------+---------+--------+ |Equity |From |at any |Cash | 1299743| 0.79 %| |Swap |07.06.2021 |time | | | | | |to | | | | | | |13.09.2024 | | | | | +---------+-----------+----------+----------+---------+--------+ | | | |*Total* | 1342929| 0.82 %| +---------+-----------+----------+----------+---------+--------+ *8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| | |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the | | |(underlying) issuer (1.). | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the | | |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ +------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ |Name |% of voting| % of voting| Total of both| | | rights (if|rights through| (if at least 5%| | |at least 3%| instruments| or more)| | | or more)| (if at least| | | | | 5% or more)| | +------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| +------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| |Capital | | | | |Management, LLC | | | | +------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| |Domestic Holdings,| | | | |Inc. | | | | +------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| |Capital Services | | | | |LLC | | | | +------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| +------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| |Capital | | | | |Management, LLC | | | | +------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley | %| %| %| |Domestic Holdings,| | | | |Inc. | | | | +------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ |Morgan Stanley & | %| 6.95 %| 6.95 %| |Co. LLC | | | | +------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 10:45 ET (15:45 GMT)