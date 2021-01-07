Log in
EVOTEC SE

(EVT)
DGAP-PVR: Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/07/2021
 DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec SE 
Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide 
distribution 
 
2021-01-07 / 16:45 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Notification of Major Holdings* 
 
*1. Details of issuer* 
+------------------------+-------------------------------------+ 
|Name:                   |Evotec SE                            | 
+------------------------+-------------------------------------+ 
|Street:                 |Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen | 
|                        |7                                    | 
+------------------------+-------------------------------------+ 
|Postal code:            |22419                                | 
+------------------------+-------------------------------------+ 
|City:                   |Hamburg                              | 
|                        |Germany                              | 
+------------------------+-------------------------------------+ 
|Legal Entity Identifier |529900F9KI6OYITO9B12                 | 
|(LEI):                  |                                     | 
+------------------------+-------------------------------------+ 
*2. Reason for notification* 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights           | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments                         | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights                        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Other reason:                                               | 
| |Notification is triggered due to the non application of the | 
| |Trading Book Exemption which is available under Sect. 36    | 
| |Para. 1 WpHG                                                | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|Legal entity: Morgan Stanley                                  | 
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware,     | 
|United States of America (USA)                                | 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
*4. Names of shareholder(s)* 
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* 
+-----------+ 
|01 Jan 2021| 
+-----------+ 
*6. Total positions* 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
|             |% of voting|      % of|  Total of|  Total number| 
|             |     rights|    voting| both in %|     of voting| 
|             |attached to|    rights|   (7.a. +|        rights| 
|             |     shares|   through|     7.b.)|   pursuant to| 
|             |  (total of|instrument|          |  Sec. 41 WpHG| 
|             |      7.a.)|         s|          |              | 
|             |           | (total of|          |              | 
|             |           |   7.b.1 +|          |              | 
|             |           |    7.b.2)|          |              | 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
|New          |     0.03 %|   12.39 %|   12.42 %|     163914741| 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
|Previous     |     0.01 %|    7.71 %|    7.73 %|             /| 
|notification |           |          |          |              | 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
*7. Details on total positions* 
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|ISIN        |        Absolute        |          In %          | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|            |     Direct|    Indirect|     Direct|    Indirect| 
|            |   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34|   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34| 
|            |      WpHG)|       WpHG)|      WpHG)|       WpHG)| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|DE0005664809|          0|       46638|     0.00 %|      0.03 %| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|*Total*     |         46638          |         0.03 %         | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* 
+----------+-------------+-------------+------------+----------+ 
|Type of   |Expiration or|Exercise or  |      Voting|    Voting| 
|instrument|maturity date|conversion   |      rights| rights in| 
|          |             |period       |    absolute|         %| 
+----------+-------------+-------------+------------+----------+ 
|Call      |19.03.2021   |at any time  |        1000|       0 %| 
|Option    |             |             |            |          | 
+----------+-------------+-------------+------------+----------+ 
|Right of  |at any time  |at any time  |    18972652|   11.57 %| 
|recall    |             |             |            |          | 
|over      |             |             |            |          | 
|securities|             |             |            |          | 
|lending   |             |             |            |          | 
|agreements|             |             |            |          | 
+----------+-------------+-------------+------------+----------+ 
|          |             |*Total*      |    18973652|   11.58 %| 
+----------+-------------+-------------+------------+----------+ 
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* 
+---------+-----------+----------+----------+---------+--------+ 
|Type of  |Expiration |Exercise  |Cash or   |   Voting|  Voting| 
|instrumen|or maturity|or        |physical  |   rights|  rights| 
|t        |date       |conversion|settlement| absolute|    in %| 
|         |           |period    |          |         |        | 
+---------+-----------+----------+----------+---------+--------+ 
|Retail   |From       |at any    |Cash      |    43186|  0.03 %| 
|Structure|10.01.2069 |time      |          |         |        | 
|d Product|to         |          |          |         |        | 
|         |25.06.2070 |          |          |         |        | 
+---------+-----------+----------+----------+---------+--------+ 
|Equity   |From       |at any    |Cash      |  1299743|  0.79 %| 
|Swap     |07.06.2021 |time      |          |         |        | 
|         |to         |          |          |         |        | 
|         |13.09.2024 |          |          |         |        | 
+---------+-----------+----------+----------+---------+--------+ 
|         |           |          |*Total*   |  1342929|  0.82 %| 
+---------+-----------+----------+----------+---------+--------+ 
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification 
obligation* 
 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not        | 
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| 
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the           | 
| |(underlying) issuer (1.).                                   | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the     | 
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Name              |% of voting|   % of voting|   Total of both| 
|                  | rights (if|rights through| (if at least 5%| 
|                  |at least 3%|   instruments|        or more)| 
|                  |   or more)|  (if at least|                | 
|                  |           |   5% or more)|                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|Capital           |           |              |                | 
|Management, LLC   |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|Domestic Holdings,|           |              |                | 
|Inc.              |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|Capital Services  |           |              |                | 
|LLC               |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|-                 |          %|             %|               %| 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|Capital           |           |              |                | 
|Management, LLC   |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley    |          %|             %|               %| 
|Domestic Holdings,|           |              |                | 
|Inc.              |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+ 
|Morgan Stanley &  |          %|        6.95 %|          6.95 %| 
|Co. LLC           |           |              |                | 
+------------------+-----------+--------------+----------------+

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 10:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVOTEC SE -0.03% 29.39 Delayed Quote.-2.91%
MORGAN STANLEY 3.38% 76.234 Delayed Quote.7.52%
PVR LIMITED -0.29% 1434 Delayed Quote.8.93%
