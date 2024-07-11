Evotec SE is a Germany-based drug discovery and development company. The company is engaged in development of new pharmaceutical products through research alliances and development partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, patient organizations and venture capital companies. The drug discovery solutions are provided in the form of fee-for-service work, integrated drug discovery alliances, development partnerships, licensing of drug candidates and consulting arrangements. Evotec SE operates in a number of areas, including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases and fibrosis. Its pipeline covers a range of therapeutic areas, such as CNS Insomnia, Chronic cough, immunology & inflammation, womenâs health endometriosis, nephrology, dermatological diseases, fibrotic disease and antiviral, among others.