EVOTEC : RBC revises his opinion and turns to Neutral

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 482 M 583 M 583 M Net income 2020 19,4 M 23,5 M 23,5 M Net Debt 2020 45,5 M 55,0 M 55,0 M P/E ratio 2020 289x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 5 916 M 7 156 M 7 152 M EV / Sales 2020 12,4x EV / Sales 2021 10,7x Nbr of Employees 3 444 Free-Float 92,1% Chart EVOTEC SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends EVOTEC SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 9 Average target price 30,78 € Last Close Price 36,19 € Spread / Highest target -0,53% Spread / Average Target -15,0% Spread / Lowest Target -22,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Werner Lanthaler Chief Executive Officer Wolfgang Plischke Chairman-Supervisory Board Craig L. Johnstone Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board Enno Spillner Chief Financial Officer Cord E. Dohrmann Chief Scientific Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) EVOTEC SE 19.52% 7 156 MODERNA, INC. 49.07% 61 624 LONZA GROUP AG 3.66% 49 275 CELLTRION, INC. -10.58% 40 532 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. -3.44% 33 169 SEAGEN INC. -7.11% 29 430