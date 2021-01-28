Log in
>
Equities
>
Xetra
>
Evotec SE
EVT
DE0005664809
EVOTEC SE
(EVT)
Report
01/28 03:18:09 am
01/28 03:18:09 am
33.735
EUR
-6.78%
03:02a
EVOTEC
: RBC revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
01:52a
EVOTEC
: Starts Clinical Development of Chikungunya Antibody together with NIAID and Leading Academic Research Organisation
PU
01:33a
PRESS RELEASE
: Evotec Starts Clinical Development of Chikungunya Antibody together with NIAID and Leading Academic Research Organisation
DJ
EVOTEC : RBC revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
01/28/2021 | 03:02am EST
01/28/2021 | 03:02am EST
RBC decreases his rating from Neutral to Sell. The target price continues to be set at EUR 32.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about EVOTEC SE
03:02a
EVOTEC
: RBC revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
01:52a
EVOTEC
: Starts Clinical Development of Chikungunya Antibody together with NIAID..
PU
01:33a
PRESS RELEASE
: Evotec Starts Clinical Development of Chikungunya Antibody toget..
DJ
01:33a
EVOTEC
: Starts Clinical Development of Chikungunya Antibody together with NIAID..
EQ
01/27
THE BIG SHORT
: GameStop effect puts global bets worth billions at risk
RE
01/27
EUROPE
: German GDP downgrade and coronavirus worries hammer European stocks
RE
01/27
GameStop rally quashes hedge funds, brings calls for scrutiny
RE
01/27
EVOTEC
: Just – Evotec Biologics Expands Contract with the Department of D..
PU
01/27
EVOTEC
: Just - Evotec Biologics Expands Contract with the Department of Defense..
EQ
01/27
PRESS RELEASE
: Just - Evotec Biologics Expands Contract with the Department of ..
DJ
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
482 M
583 M
583 M
Net income 2020
19,4 M
23,5 M
23,5 M
Net Debt 2020
45,5 M
55,0 M
55,0 M
P/E ratio 2020
289x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
5 916 M
7 156 M
7 152 M
EV / Sales 2020
12,4x
EV / Sales 2021
10,7x
Nbr of Employees
3 444
Free-Float
92,1%
Chart EVOTEC SE
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
9
Average target price
30,78 €
Last Close Price
36,19 €
Spread / Highest target
-0,53%
Spread / Average Target
-15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target
-22,6%
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Werner Lanthaler
Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Plischke
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Craig L. Johnstone
Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Enno Spillner
Chief Financial Officer
Cord E. Dohrmann
Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
EVOTEC SE
19.52%
7 156
MODERNA, INC.
49.07%
61 624
LONZA GROUP AG
3.66%
49 275
CELLTRION, INC.
-10.58%
40 532
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
-3.44%
33 169
SEAGEN INC.
-7.11%
29 430
