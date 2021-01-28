Log in
EVOTEC SE    EVT   DE0005664809

EVOTEC SE

(EVT)
EVOTEC : RBC revises his opinion and turns to Neutral

01/28/2021
RBC decreases his rating from Neutral to Sell. The target price continues to be set at EUR 32.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 482 M 583 M 583 M
Net income 2020 19,4 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
Net Debt 2020 45,5 M 55,0 M 55,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 289x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 916 M 7 156 M 7 152 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales 2021 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 3 444
Free-Float 92,1%
Technical analysis trends EVOTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 30,78 €
Last Close Price 36,19 €
Spread / Highest target -0,53%
Spread / Average Target -15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Werner Lanthaler Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Plischke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Craig L. Johnstone Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Enno Spillner Chief Financial Officer
Cord E. Dohrmann Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOTEC SE19.52%7 156
MODERNA, INC.49.07%61 624
LONZA GROUP AG3.66%49 275
CELLTRION, INC.-10.58%40 532
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.44%33 169
SEAGEN INC.-7.11%29 430
