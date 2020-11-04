Log in
EVOTEC : TO ATTEND UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

11/04/2020 | 06:20am EST

DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Conference
EVOTEC TO ATTEND UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

04.11.2020 / 12:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Hamburg, Germany, 04 November 2020:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that its management will be presenting at and attending the following upcoming conferences until the end of 2020:

Consilium Strategic Communications 8th Annual Healthcare Conference

  • Date: Monday, 16 November 2020
  • Venue: Virtual
  • Attendee: Enno Spillner, Chief Financial Officer

German Equity Forum

  • Date: Monday, 16 November 2020, Presentation: 16 November 2020, 2.00 pm (CET)
  • Venue: Virtual
  • Attendee: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

  • Date: Tuesday, 17 November 2020 and Thursday, 19 November 2020,
    Presentation: 19 November 2020, 8.20 am (CET)
  • Venue: Virtual
  • Attendee: Enno Spillner, Chief Financial Officer

Kempen's 17th London Conference

  • Date: Tuesday, 24 November 2020
  • Venue: Virtual
  • Attendee: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer

Structured FINANCE Digital Week

  • Date: Wednesday, 25 November 2020 
  • Venue: Virtual
  • Attendee: Enno Spillner, Chief Financial Officer

18th Berenberg European Conference

  • Date: Wednesday, 02 December 2020, Presentation: 02 December 2020, 4.00 pm (CET)
  • Venue: Virtual
  • Attendee: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer



ABOUT EVOTEC SE
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 3,400 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases and women's health. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
 

IR Contact Evotec SE:
Volker Braun, SVP Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-775, volker.braun@evotec.com

Media Contact Evotec SE:
Gabriele Hansen, SVP Head of Global Corporate Communications & Marketing, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com


04.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
E-mail: info@evotec.com
Internet: www.evotec.com
ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1145026

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1145026  04.11.2020 

© EQS 2020

