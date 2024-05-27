Additional Information regarding agenda item 5 (Approval of Remuneration Report)

As disclosed in the Remuneration Report 2023 a sign on bonus was granted by the Supervisory Board to the new CFO Laetitia Rouxel when she joined the Company in April 2023. The sign on bonus was determined by the Supervisory Board in a total amount of €600.000 as a replacement award to compensate from foregone earnings at his previous employer. While the first half of this award has been paid in April 2023 when Laetitia Rouxel joined, the other half is deferred for one year and only payable in 2024.

Regarding the final number of exercisable Share Performance Awards (LTI) from the 2019 grant that vested in 2023 for each Executive Board member, the value of LTI tranches as of grant in 2019 and vesting in 2023 as well as the relative achievement per KPI are disclosed on page 16 of the remuneration report. As for the relevant Share Performance Plan 2017 both KPIs, absolute share price development and relative TSR compared to TecDAX, are based on publicly available information (as explained on 13-15 of the remuneration report). For convenience, please find the relative achievement, as disclosed in our remuneration report, as well as the absolute targets and achievement below: