General company presentation

Evotec SE, Company presentation, May 2024

  1. Together for Medicines that Matter
  2. Shared R&D
  3. Just - Evotec Biologics
  4. Financials

The core idea of Evotec - evolutionary technology

"The goal of Evolution is not

one single human, it is mankind."

Eigen's theories about self-organisation of complex molecules and his development of the evolution machine founded a new branch of science - evolutionary biotechnology.

Manfred Eigen (1927-2019)

Co-founder of Evotec, Nobel Prize 1967

Evotec was founded 1993

Accelerating medicines that matter

About us

4,000++ scientists empowering our partners

Across all disciplines and disease areas from target to commercial manufacturing

Co-creating pipelines

Leveraging our assets, targets or proprietary platforms for licensing, co-development or potential NewCo creation, frequently combining with Partners' programs, and ideas

R&D Biotech that offers accelerated, high-value pipeline co-creation, and R&D solutions

Performance - "Beyond FTEs"

Collaborating with "end in mind", result-driven partnership models

Track record - highest quality, most capital-efficient execution

State-of-the-art services as core offering for partners

Scientific AND operational excellence are both essential for our success

Benefits of increased emphasis on Operational excellence

Shared R&D - From target to patient

Discovery of next generation drugs with higher efficacy and probability of success through industrialised PanOmics approach towards molecular disease understanding and E.iPSC disease modeling platform.

In-vitro & in-silico prediction of human exposure, clinical efficacy and toxicological outcome of a drug or chemical.

Design and execution of best strategy for rapid entry into crucial first in human studies and further advancement into clinical supply.

Just - Evotec Biologics - Global access to biotherapeutics

Design and application of innovative technologies from discovery to commercial supply to dramatically expand global access to biotherapeutics.

Integrated continuous manufacturing platforms operating within cGMP facilities that employ autonomous clean room technology for the cost-efficient production of antibodies, next- generation biologics and biosimilar products.

A shared economy model in R&D as basis for success

A stable foundation

>500

~47%

RoW

Europe 28% byRevenueregion 60% USA

12%

Active partners

Revenue share with

TOP 10 partners

NFP, Academic,

Foundations

>93%

102

Top 20

12%

by partner 35% Biotech

Pharma

37%

Revenue

Repeat

No. of partners with

business

> € 1 m revenues

%

15

Large Biotech /

Mid-sized Pharma

Sustainable growth enabled by commitment, culture, values & people

Selected ESG-KPIs

75%

33%

32%

25%

Evotec SE

Share of PhDs

Women in Leadership

Peers without ´

Peers with

SBTi targets

SBTi targets

EcoVadis Score

93

46%

52%

Men

39%

Evotec: 60

~5,000x

talent

Nationalities

0%

54%

4%

5%

Women

0-2525-45

45-6565-8585-100

The growing "iceberg" of first & best-in-class treatment options

>140 co-owned projects

Inflammation &

Neuroscience & pain

Oncology

Metabolic diseases

Immunology1

Virology, Anti-bacterial & Global health

Approved

Jingxin

SK Bio

PhIII

PhII

Carrick

Carrick

Carrick

Carrick

Sernova

Topas

Clinical

Centrexion

Bayer

Topas

PhI

Exscientia

BMS

Kazia

Immunitas

Conba

Exscientia

NIH

ND

ND

ND

ND

EVT

EVT

ND

EVT

EVT

ND

ND

ND

ND

EVT

EVT

ND

EVT

EVT

ND

ND

ND

ND

EVT

EVT

ND

EVT

EVT

EVT

ND

ND

ND

ND

ND

EVT

ND

EVT

EVT

EVT

EVT

EVT

ND

ND

ND

ND

ND

EVT

ND

EVT

EVT

EVT

EVT

EVT

Pre-clinical &

ND

ND

ND

ND

ND

EVT

EVT

ND

EVT

EVT

EVT

EVT

EVT

Discovery

ND

ND

ND

ND

ND

EVT

EVT

ND

EVT

EVT

EVT

ND

EVT

EVT

ND

ND

ND

EVT

ND

ND

ND

EVT

EVT

ND

ND

EVT

EVT

ND

ND

ND

EVT

EVT

ND

ND

ND

EVT

ND

ND

ND

EVT

EVT

ND

ND

EVT

EVT

ND

EVT

ND

ND

ND

EVT

EVT

ND

ND

ND

EVT

ND

ND

ND

EVT

EVT

ND

ND

EVT

EVT

ND

EVT

ND

ND

ND

EVT

EVT

>50

>120

Partnered Pipeline

Unpartnered Pipeline

Equity Pipeline

Bridges Pipeline

1 Also includes Women's Health, Respiratory projects

The Equity Pipeline does not contain programs from EVT/partners that are not publicly disclosed

Status as of 31 December 2023

Shared R&D - Discovery of next generation drugs with higher efficacy and probability of success

