Evotec SE, Company presentation, May 2024
Disclaimer
This presentation (including any information which has been or may be supplied in writing or orally in connection herewith or in connection with any further inquiries) is being delivered on behalf of Evotec SE (the "Company", "we," "our" or "us"). This presentation is made pursuant to Section 5(d) and/or Rule 163B of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and is intended solely for investors that are qualified institutional buyers or certain institutional accredited investors solely for the purposes of familiarizing such investors with the Company. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Evotec securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No representations or warranties, express or implied, are made as to the accuracy or completeness of the statements, estimates, projections or assumptions contained in the presentation, and neither the Company nor any of its directors, officers, employees, affiliates, agents, advisors or representatives shall have any liability relating thereto.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements concerning our business, operations and financial performance and condition, as well as our plans, objectives and expectations for our business operations and financial performance and condition. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation can be identified by the use of forward- looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward- looking statements due to a variety of factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, and unless otherwise required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to release publicly any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
The core idea of Evotec - evolutionary technology
"The goal of Evolution is not
one single human, it is mankind."
Eigen's theories about self-organisation of complex molecules and his development of the evolution machine founded a new branch of science - evolutionary biotechnology.
Manfred Eigen (1927-2019)
Co-founder of Evotec, Nobel Prize 1967
Evotec was founded 1993
Accelerating medicines that matter
About us
4,000++ scientists empowering our partners
Across all disciplines and disease areas from target to commercial manufacturing
Co-creating pipelines
Leveraging our assets, targets or proprietary platforms for licensing, co-development or potential NewCo creation, frequently combining with Partners' programs, and ideas
R&D Biotech that offers accelerated, high-value pipeline co-creation, and R&D solutions
Performance - "Beyond FTEs"
Collaborating with "end in mind", result-driven partnership models
Track record - highest quality, most capital-efficient execution
State-of-the-art services as core offering for partners
Scientific AND operational excellence are both essential for our success
Benefits of increased emphasis on Operational excellence
Shared R&D - From target to patient
Discovery of next generation drugs with higher efficacy and probability of success through industrialised PanOmics approach towards molecular disease understanding and E.iPSC disease modeling platform.
In-vitro & in-silico prediction of human exposure, clinical efficacy and toxicological outcome of a drug or chemical.
Design and execution of best strategy for rapid entry into crucial first in human studies and further advancement into clinical supply.
Just - Evotec Biologics - Global access to biotherapeutics
Design and application of innovative technologies from discovery to commercial supply to dramatically expand global access to biotherapeutics.
Integrated continuous manufacturing platforms operating within cGMP facilities that employ autonomous clean room technology for the cost-efficient production of antibodies, next- generation biologics and biosimilar products.
A shared economy model in R&D as basis for success
A stable foundation
>500
~47%
RoW
Europe 28% byRevenueregion 60% USA
12%
Active partners
Revenue share with
TOP 10 partners
NFP, Academic,
Foundations
>93%
102
Top 20
12%
by partner 35% Biotech
Pharma
37%
Revenue
Repeat
No. of partners with
business
> € 1 m revenues
%
15
Large Biotech /
Mid-sized Pharma
Sustainable growth enabled by commitment, culture, values & people
Selected ESG-KPIs
75%
33%
32%
25%
Evotec SE
Share of PhDs
Women in Leadership
Peers without ´
Peers with
SBTi targets
SBTi targets
EcoVadis Score
93
46%
52%
Men
39%
Evotec: 60
~5,000x
talent
Nationalities
0%
54%
4%
5%
Women
0-2525-45
45-6565-8585-100
Derived from company information from: Charles River, Catalent, Wuxi Apptech, Wuxi Bio, Sartorius, Lonza, Qiagen, Eurofins, Danaher, Abcellera, Fate Therapeutics, Sana Biotechnology, Schrodinger, Recursion, Exscientia
The growing "iceberg" of first & best-in-class treatment options
>140 co-owned projects
Inflammation &
Neuroscience & pain
Oncology
Metabolic diseases
Immunology1
Virology, Anti-bacterial & Global health
Approved
Jingxin
SK Bio
PhIII
PhII
Carrick
Carrick
Carrick
Carrick
Sernova
Topas
Clinical
Centrexion
Bayer
Topas
PhI
Exscientia
BMS
Kazia
Immunitas
Conba
Exscientia
NIH
ND
ND
ND
ND
EVT
EVT
ND
EVT
EVT
ND
ND
ND
ND
EVT
EVT
ND
EVT
EVT
ND
ND
ND
ND
EVT
EVT
ND
EVT
EVT
EVT
ND
ND
ND
ND
ND
EVT
ND
EVT
EVT
EVT
EVT
EVT
ND
ND
ND
ND
ND
EVT
ND
EVT
EVT
EVT
EVT
EVT
Pre-clinical &
ND
ND
ND
ND
ND
EVT
EVT
ND
EVT
EVT
EVT
EVT
EVT
Discovery
ND
ND
ND
ND
ND
EVT
EVT
ND
EVT
EVT
EVT
ND
EVT
EVT
ND
ND
ND
EVT
ND
ND
ND
EVT
EVT
ND
ND
EVT
EVT
ND
ND
ND
EVT
EVT
ND
ND
ND
EVT
ND
ND
ND
EVT
EVT
ND
ND
EVT
EVT
ND
EVT
ND
ND
ND
EVT
EVT
ND
ND
ND
EVT
ND
ND
ND
EVT
EVT
ND
ND
EVT
EVT
ND
EVT
ND
ND
ND
EVT
EVT
>50
>120
Partnered Pipeline
Unpartnered Pipeline
Equity Pipeline
Bridges Pipeline
1 Also includes Women's Health, Respiratory projects
The Equity Pipeline does not contain programs from EVT/partners that are not publicly disclosed
Status as of 31 December 2023
Shared R&D - Discovery of next generation drugs with higher efficacy and probability of success
