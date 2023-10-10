Established in 1999, Cyprotex Limited was acquired by Evotec (www.evotec.com) in 2016. Cyprotex, an Evotec company, has sites at Alderley Park near Macclesfield, UK and in Framingham near Boston, USA. The company has dedicated and highly qualified employees with proven experience in a wide range of specialist techniques acquired across diverse industries. The majority of our clients focus in pharmaceutical research, however, we also support clients in the chemical, cosmetics and personal care, agrichemical and tobacco industries. Cyprotex specialises in in vitro and in silico ADME-Tox services.

"Profiling for ADME-Tox is a vital part of the drug discovery and development process and plays an important role in de-risking a project. The new e-Store streamlines access to Cyprotex' market leading ADME-Tox services providing an efficient way to order online. This reduces both the administrative burden and the lead time for the study enabling users of the platform to receive their data quicker."

The e-Store,Cyprotex' newe-commerce platform, streamlines and accelerates the buying process for its users. The efficient platform enables registered users to evaluate and order Cyprotex' offering around the clock, seven days a week. It provides instant access to prices and detailed protocols online. Users can easily place orders, track them, and reorder when needed. This enables the lead time for services to be reduced as the study can be scheduled without delay. The e-Store offers a range of different payment options including credit card, existing purchase order or invoice. Educational content, and special promotions are also instantly accessible on the platform.

NASDAQ: EVO) today announced the official launch of the Cyprotex "e-Store", offering simplified online access to the company's comprehensive range of ADME-Tox services.

This includes in vitro ADME screening to support discovery projects, regulatory in vitro ADME and DDI studies during pre-clinical and clinical development, specialist mechanistic in vitro human and animal toxicity models (e.g. 3D models and MEA electrophysiology) and PBPK/QSAR modelling expertise. Further information on Cyprotex is available on our website at www.cyprotex.com.

