Evotec SE    EVT   DE0005664809

EVOTEC SE

(EVT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Evotec : Eternygen Announces the First Closing of its Series A2 Funding Round

10/26/2020 | 06:40am EDT

Berlin, Germany, 26 October, 2020:
Eternygen today announced the first closing of its Series A2 funding round led by new anchor investor Evotec SE and additional funding from venture capital firms Epidarex Capital, IBB Ventures and a number of family offices. The new investment amounting to € 5 m will be used to drive Eternygen's development of novel treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ('NASH') to the next milestone, i.e. the selection of a preclinical development candidate, the initiation of IND enabling studies as well as growing clinical capabilities within the team.

'At Evotec we are committed to developing disease modifying treatments for metabolic diseases,' Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec said. 'Eternygen's approach to NASH fits very well as it is focused on the inhibition of INDY, a target with accumulating evidence that is plays an important metabolic role in the development of NASH and related metabolic disorders. Although INDY is not easily tractable via small molecules Eternygen has managed to identify a number of chemical leads which clearly have the potential to be turned into drugs. We are very much encouraged by Eternygen's progress and believe that they will deliver sorely needed drugs to NASH patients who are lacking effective treatment options.'

Evotec has been an investor in Eternygen since paticipating in the company's Series A funding round in 2017.

For further information on the Series A2 funding round, please follow this link to Eternygen's press release (only available in English).

Evotec SE published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Financials
Sales 2020 477 M 563 M 563 M
Net income 2020 29,2 M 34,4 M 34,4 M
Net Debt 2020 115 M 136 M 136 M
P/E ratio 2020 110x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 758 M 4 449 M 4 438 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,12x
EV / Sales 2021 6,99x
Nbr of Employees 3 278
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart EVOTEC SE
Duration : Period :
Evotec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 30,33 €
Last Close Price 23,04 €
Spread / Highest target 56,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Lanthaler Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Plischke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Craig L. Johnstone Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Enno Spillner Chief Financial Officer
Cord E. Dohrmann Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOTEC SE-0.04%4 449
LONZA GROUP AG62.80%47 152
SEAGEN INC.72.54%34 263
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.8.39%32 108
CELLTRION, INC.31.49%28 160
MODERNA, INC.260.58%27 830
