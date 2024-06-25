By Adam Whittaker

Evotec's Seattle-based subsidiary signed a contract of up to $39 million with the U.S. Defense Department to enhance the government's response to biological emergencies.

Under the multiyear contract, Evotec's Just - Evotec Biologics subsidiary will provide development, manufacturing and regulatory advice to the department's Manufacturing Optimization Program, the German biotechnology company said Tuesday.

The program's primary role is to identify, develop and demonstrate optimized manufacturing platforms and techniques that can enhance rapid response capabilities to biological threats.

Just- Evotec Biologics worked with the Defense Department during the Covid-19 pandemic and the company said it will seek to help the department meet its 100-calendar day target timeline for advancing drug development from pathogen identification through to fielding of doses.

