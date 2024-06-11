Market Closed -
TOP
Index
Number of valid
in % of
Yes-Votes
Yes-%
No-Votes
No-%
votes
registered
capital stock
2
Resolution discharging the members of the Management Board of liability
for the 2023 financial year
1
Individual discharge of Mr Dr Werner Lanthaler
97,391,383
54.97
35,819,815
36.78
61,571,568
63.22
declined
2
Individual discharge of Mr Dr Matthias Evers
101,162,944
57.09
100,849,850
99.69
313,094
0.31
passed
3
Individual discharge of Ms Laetitia Rouxel
101,173,379
57.10
100,894,463
99.72
278,916
0.28
passed
4
Individual discharge of Mr Dr Cord Dohrmann
101,161,229
57.09
100,882,248
99.72
278,981
0.28
passed
5
Individual discharge of Mr Dr Craig Johnstone
101,157,867
57.09
100,889,941
99.74
267,926
0.26
passed
3
Resolution regarding formal approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board
101,001,219
57.00
97,614,165
96.65
3,387,054
3.35
passed
for the 2023 financial year
Resolution regarding the appointment of the auditor for the separate financial statements and the
101,610,459
57.35
101,511,679
99.90
98,780
0.10
passed
4
consolidated financial statements for the 2024 financial year, and the appointment of the auditor
for any review of additional financial information during the year
5
Resolution to approve the Remuneration Report 2023
101,023,270
57.02
85,741,622
84.87
15,281,648
15.13
passed
Resolution concerning the creation of new authorised capital with the possibility to exclude
101,788,337
57.45
100,429,198
98.66
1,359,139
1.34
passed
6
subscription rights and amendment of Article 5 (5) of the Articles of Association
(Authorised Capital 2024)
Resolution on amendments to the Articles of Association to adjust the terms of office, the
7
requirements for the election of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and his deputy and the
remuneration of the Supervisory Board
1
Terms of office of the Supervisory Board members
101,585,842
57.33
101,503,531
99.92
82,311
0.08
passed
2
Election of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and his deputy
101,567,546
57.32
101,514,975
99.95
52,571
0.05
passed
3
Supervisory Board remuneration
101,563,314
57.32
97,730,683
96.23
3,832,631
3.77
passed
8
Resolution concerning new elections to the Supervisory Board:
1
Individual election of Ms Prof Dr Iris Löw-Friedrich
98,012,074
55.32
90,644,756
92.48
7,367,318
7.52
passed
2
Individual election of Mr Roland Sackers
101,798,539
57.45
95,511,384
98.36
6,287,155
6.18
passed
3
Individual election of Ms Camilla Macapili Languille
101,804,724
57.46
96,657,103
94.94
5,147,621
5.06
passed
4
Individual election of Ms Dr Constanze Ulmer-Eilfort
101,795,838
57.45
100,121,718
98.36
1,674,120
1.64
passed
5
Individual election of Mr Dr Duncan McHale
101,797,770
57.45
101,690,085
99.89
107,685
0.11
passed
6
Individual election of Mr Wesley Wheeler
101,792,588
57.45
96,244,354
94.55
5,548,234
5.45
passed
9
Resolution on the amendment of Section 15 Paragraph 4 Sentence 6 of the Articles of Association
101,565,033
57.32
101,482,778
99.92
82,255
0.08
passed
(record date)
The proposed resolutions as published in the Federal Gazette on 3 May 2024 were put to the vote.
Evotec SE is a Germany-based drug discovery and development company. The company is engaged in development of new pharmaceutical products through research alliances and development partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, patient organizations and venture capital companies. The drug discovery solutions are provided in the form of fee-for-service work, integrated drug discovery alliances, development partnerships, licensing of drug candidates and consulting arrangements. Evotec SE operates in a number of areas, including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases and fibrosis. Its pipeline covers a range of therapeutic areas, such as CNS Insomnia, Chronic cough, immunology & inflammation, womenâs health endometriosis, nephrology, dermatological diseases, fibrotic disease and antiviral, among others.
More about the company
