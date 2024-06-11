TOP

Index

Number of valid

in % of

Yes-Votes

Yes-%

No-Votes

No-%

votes

registered

capital stock

2

Resolution discharging the members of the Management Board of liability

for the 2023 financial year

1

Individual discharge of Mr Dr Werner Lanthaler

97,391,383

54.97

35,819,815

36.78

61,571,568

63.22

declined

2

Individual discharge of Mr Dr Matthias Evers

101,162,944

57.09

100,849,850

99.69

313,094

0.31

passed

3

Individual discharge of Ms Laetitia Rouxel

101,173,379

57.10

100,894,463

99.72

278,916

0.28

passed

4

Individual discharge of Mr Dr Cord Dohrmann

101,161,229

57.09

100,882,248

99.72

278,981

0.28

passed

5

Individual discharge of Mr Dr Craig Johnstone

101,157,867

57.09

100,889,941

99.74

267,926

0.26

passed

3

Resolution regarding formal approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board

101,001,219

57.00

97,614,165

96.65

3,387,054

3.35

passed

for the 2023 financial year

Resolution regarding the appointment of the auditor for the separate financial statements and the

101,610,459

57.35

101,511,679

99.90

98,780

0.10

passed

4

consolidated financial statements for the 2024 financial year, and the appointment of the auditor

for any review of additional financial information during the year

5

Resolution to approve the Remuneration Report 2023

101,023,270

57.02

85,741,622

84.87

15,281,648

15.13

passed

Resolution concerning the creation of new authorised capital with the possibility to exclude

101,788,337

57.45

100,429,198

98.66

1,359,139

1.34

passed

6

subscription rights and amendment of Article 5 (5) of the Articles of Association

(Authorised Capital 2024)

Resolution on amendments to the Articles of Association to adjust the terms of office, the

7

requirements for the election of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and his deputy and the

remuneration of the Supervisory Board

1

Terms of office of the Supervisory Board members

101,585,842

57.33

101,503,531

99.92

82,311

0.08

passed

2

Election of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and his deputy

101,567,546

57.32

101,514,975

99.95

52,571

0.05

passed

3

Supervisory Board remuneration

101,563,314

57.32

97,730,683

96.23

3,832,631

3.77

passed

8

Resolution concerning new elections to the Supervisory Board:

1

Individual election of Ms Prof Dr Iris Löw-Friedrich

98,012,074

55.32

90,644,756

92.48

7,367,318

7.52

passed

2

Individual election of Mr Roland Sackers

101,798,539

57.45

95,511,384

98.36

6,287,155

6.18

passed

3

Individual election of Ms Camilla Macapili Languille

101,804,724

57.46

96,657,103

94.94

5,147,621

5.06

passed

4

Individual election of Ms Dr Constanze Ulmer-Eilfort

101,795,838

57.45

100,121,718

98.36

1,674,120

1.64

passed

5

Individual election of Mr Dr Duncan McHale

101,797,770

57.45

101,690,085

99.89

107,685

0.11

passed

6

Individual election of Mr Wesley Wheeler

101,792,588

57.45

96,244,354

94.55

5,548,234

5.45

passed

9

Resolution on the amendment of Section 15 Paragraph 4 Sentence 6 of the Articles of Association

101,565,033

57.32

101,482,778

99.92

82,255

0.08

passed

(record date)

The proposed resolutions as published in the Federal Gazette on 3 May 2024 were put to the vote.

