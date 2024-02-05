Evotec SE: Correction of a release from 05/02/2024 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
February 05, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec SE
Evotec SE: Correction of a release from 05/02/2024 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
05.02.2024 / 16:03 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Evotec SE
Street:
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
Postal code:
22419
City:
Hamburg Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900F9KI6OYITO9B12
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc. City of registered office, country: Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
01 Feb 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
5.003621197512 %
0.00 %
5.003621197512 %
177542097
Previous notification
4.84 %
0.00 %
4.84 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005664809
0
8883534
0.00 %
5.00 %
Total
8883534
5.003621197512 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc.
%
%
%
T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund
3.14 %
%
%
-
%
%
%
T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc.
%
%
%
T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc.
%
%
%
T. Rowe Price Global Growth Stock Fund
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
05 Feb 2024
Evotec SE is a Germany-based drug discovery and development company. The company is engaged in development of new pharmaceutical products through research alliances and development partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, patient organizations and venture capital companies. The drug discovery solutions are provided in the form of fee-for-service work, integrated drug discovery alliances, development partnerships, licensing of drug candidates and consulting arrangements. Evotec SE operates in a number of areas, including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases and fibrosis. Its pipeline covers a range of therapeutic areas, such as CNS Insomnia, Chronic cough, immunology & inflammation, women's health endometriosis, nephrology, dermatological diseases, fibrotic disease and antiviral, among others.