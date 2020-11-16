|
Evotec SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
11/16/2020 | 11:12am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
16.11.2020 / 17:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Mario
|Last name(s):
|Polywka
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005664809
b) Nature of the transaction
|Exercise against Cash Settlement (Share Performance Plan)
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|24.2311 EUR
|2614729.54 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|24.2311 EUR
|2614729.54 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|Sales 2020
477 M
|Net income 2020
26,7 M
|Net Debt 2020
115 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|172x
|Yield 2020
|-
|Capitalization
4 139 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|8,92x
|EV / Sales 2021
|7,68x
|Nbr of Employees
|3 444
|Free-Float
|90,7%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends EVOTEC SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|9
|Average target price
30,33 €
|Last Close Price
25,37 €
|Spread / Highest target
41,9%
|Spread / Average Target
19,6%
|Spread / Lowest Target
10,4%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|EVOTEC SE
|10.07%
|4 894