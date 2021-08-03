Log in
Evotec SE: Positive Phase IIb data for investigational P2X3 antagonist in patients with refractory chronic cough

08/03/2021 | 08:43am EDT
Evotec SE: Positive Phase IIb data for investigational P2X3 antagonist in patients with refractory chronic cough

Hamburg, Germany, 03 August 2021:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480) announces that the Company has been informed by Bayer about positive Phase IIb results from a clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of the investigational P2X3 receptor antagonist eliapixant (BAY1817080) in patients with refractory chronic cough. The underlying molecule is a P2X3 receptor antagonist in Bayer's clinical development pipeline originating from a former Evotec/Bayer multi-target research alliance. The primary efficacy outcome was met showing a statistically significant improvement in 24-hour cough counts per hour (average hourly cough frequency based on 24-hour sound recordings) over placebo after 12 weeks of treatment. The data showed a favourable safety and tolerability profile.

Under the agreement from 2012, Evotec would be entitled to its next financial milestone payment upon start of a Phase III clinical study, to be decided by Bayer.

More details of the study will be presented by Bayer.

- End of ad hoc release -

Contact:
Dr Werner Lanthaler
Chief Executive Officer

Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus
Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg, Germany

Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242
werner.lanthaler@evotec.com

