Evotec SE: Positive Phase IIb data for investigational P2X3 antagonist in patients with refractory chronic cough
Hamburg, Germany, 03 August 2021:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480) announces that the Company has been informed by Bayer about positive Phase IIb results from a clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of the investigational P2X3 receptor antagonist eliapixant (BAY1817080) in patients with refractory chronic cough. The underlying molecule is a P2X3 receptor antagonist in Bayer's clinical development pipeline originating from a former Evotec/Bayer multi-target research alliance. The primary efficacy outcome was met showing a statistically significant improvement in 24-hour cough counts per hour (average hourly cough frequency based on 24-hour sound recordings) over placebo after 12 weeks of treatment. The data showed a favourable safety and tolerability profile.
Under the agreement from 2012, Evotec would be entitled to its next financial milestone payment upon start of a Phase III clinical study, to be decided by Bayer.
More details of the study will be presented by Bayer.
