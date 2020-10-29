Log in
EVOTEC SE

(EVT)
Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/29/2020 | 11:50am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec SE
Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.10.2020 / 16:45
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Evotec SE
Street: Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
Postal code: 22419
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900F9KI6OYITO9B12

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Notification is triggered due to the application of the Trading Book Exemption which is available under Sect. 36 Para. 1 WpHG.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 Oct 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.01 % 7.99 % 8.00 % 163494444
Previous notification 0.01 % 13.00 % 13.02 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005664809 0 23267 0.00 % 0.01 %
Total 23267 0.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 12394625 7.58 %
    Total 12394625 7.58 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap From 07.06.2021 to 03.10.2022 at any time Cash 664257 0.41 %
      Total 664257 0.41 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % 7.02 % 7.02 %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
E*TRADE Financial, LLC % % %
ETCM Holdings, LLC % % %
E*TRADE Securities LLC % % %
- % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The notification was triggered as a result of a combination of exercise of instruments (right to recall over securities lending transactions) and subsequent return of borrows which resulted in Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc and Morgan Stanley Europe SE's combined holding dropping below 5%, which have applied the trading book exemption to its remaining holding of 4.93% as of 22 October 2020 

Date
28 Oct 2020


29.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1143881  29.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1143881&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

