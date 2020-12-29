Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Evotec SE    EVT   DE0005664809

EVOTEC SE

(EVT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/29/2020 | 11:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec SE
Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.12.2020 / 17:45
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Evotec SE
Street: Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
Postal code: 22419
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900F9KI6OYITO9B12

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 Dec 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.08 % 12.81 % 12.89 % 163726408
Previous notification 0.05 % 13.67 % 13.71 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005664809 0 135425 0.00 % 0.08 %
Total 135425 0.08 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Option 19.03.2021 at any time 1000 0 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 19575084 11.96 %
    Total 19576084 11.96 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product From 10.01.2069 to 25.06.2070 at any time Cash 43189 0.03 %
Equity Swap From 07.06.2021 to 13.09.2024 at any time Cash 1355743 0.83 %
      Total 1398932 0.85 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % 6.95 % 6.95 %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % 5.03 %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE % % %
Morgan Stanley Europe SE % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
E*TRADE Financial, LLC % % %
ETCM Holdings, LLC % % %
E*TRADE Securities LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
29 Dec 2020


29.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1157816  29.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1157816&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
All news about EVOTEC SE
11:46aDGAP-PVR : Evotec SE: Release according to Article -2-
DJ
11:46aEVOTEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
12/22EVOTEC : Autobahn Labs and UCSF Announce Strategic Drug Discovery Collaboration
AQ
12/21EVOTEC : Autobahn Labs and UCSF Announce Strategic Drug Discovery Collaboration
PU
12/21EVOTEC : partners with Alloy Therapeutics to expand its antibody discovery platf..
PU
12/21EVOTEC : Partners with alloy therapeutics to expand its antibody discovery platf..
EQ
12/21PRESS RELEASE : Evotec partners with alloy therapeutics to expand its antibody d..
DJ
12/18EVOTEC : achieves key milestones in its collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb ..
AQ
12/17EVOTEC : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12/17EVOTEC : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 479 M 587 M 587 M
Net income 2020 22,8 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
Net cash 2020 25,7 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 210x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 953 M 6 052 M 6 071 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales 2021 8,86x
Nbr of Employees 3 444
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart EVOTEC SE
Duration : Period :
Evotec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 30,90 €
Last Close Price 30,30 €
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Werner Lanthaler Chief Executive Officer
Wolfgang Plischke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Craig L. Johnstone Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Enno Spillner Chief Financial Officer
Cord E. Dohrmann Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOTEC SE31.45%6 052
LONZA GROUP AG60.53%47 355
MODERNA, INC.469.53%44 082
CELLTRION, INC.84.25%39 857
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.13.47%33 613
SEAGEN INC.62.66%33 512
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ