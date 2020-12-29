|
Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec SE
Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
29.12.2020 / 17:45
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Evotec SE
|Street:
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|Postal code:
|22419
|City:
|Hamburg
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900F9KI6OYITO9B12
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.08 %
|12.81 %
|12.89 %
|163726408
|Previous notification
|0.05 %
|13.67 %
|13.71 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0005664809
|0
|135425
|0.00 %
|0.08 %
|Total
|135425
|0.08 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Call Option
|19.03.2021
|at any time
|1000
|0 %
|Right of recall over securities lending agreements
|at any time
|at any time
|19575084
|11.96 %
|
|
|Total
|19576084
|11.96 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Retail Structured Product
|From 10.01.2069 to 25.06.2070
|at any time
|Cash
|43189
|0.03 %
|Equity Swap
|From 07.06.2021 to 13.09.2024
|at any time
|Cash
|1355743
|0.83 %
|
|
|
|Total
|1398932
|0.85 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
|6.95 %
|6.95 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
| %
| %
|5.03 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Prime Dealer Services Corp.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|E*TRADE Financial, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|ETCM Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|E*TRADE Securities LLC
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
29.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|
|22419 Hamburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1157816 29.12.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
479 M
587 M
587 M
|Net income 2020
|
22,8 M
28,0 M
28,0 M
|Net cash 2020
|
25,7 M
31,5 M
31,5 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|210x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
4 953 M
6 052 M
6 071 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|10,3x
|EV / Sales 2021
|8,86x
|Nbr of Employees
|3 444
|Free-Float
|85,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends EVOTEC SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|10
|Average target price
|
30,90 €
|Last Close Price
|
30,30 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
18,8%
|Spread / Average Target
|
1,98%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-7,59%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|EVOTEC SE
|31.45%
|6 052