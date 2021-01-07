Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec SE
Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
07.01.2021 / 16:45
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Evotec SE
Street:
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
Postal code:
22419
City:
Hamburg Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900F9KI6OYITO9B12
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: Notification is triggered due to the non application of the Trading Book Exemption which is available under Sect. 36 Para. 1 WpHG
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
01 Jan 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
0.03 %
12.39 %
12.42 %
163914741
Previous notification
0.01 %
7.71 %
7.73 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005664809
0
46638
0.00 %
0.03 %
Total
46638
0.03 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Call Option
19.03.2021
at any time
1000
0 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
18972652
11.57 %
Total
18973652
11.58 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product
From 10.01.2069 to 25.06.2070
at any time
Cash
43186
0.03 %
Equity Swap
From 07.06.2021 to 13.09.2024
at any time
Cash
1299743
0.79 %
Total
1342929
0.82 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
%
6.95 %
6.95 %
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Limited
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
%
%
%
Prime Dealer Services Corp.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
ETCM Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
E*TRADE Securities LLC
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
The notification is triggered due to the non-application of the Trading Book Exemption which is available under Sect. 36 Para. 1 WpHG to the holdings of Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc following the UK leaving the EU. Please note, the Trading book exemption continues to be applied by Morgan Stanley Europe SE to its holdings of 0.14% as of 1st January 2021.
Date
06 Jan 2021
