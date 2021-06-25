Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Evotec SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVT   DE0005664809

EVOTEC SE

(EVT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/25/2021 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec SE
Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.06.2021 / 16:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Evotec SE
Street: Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
Postal code: 22419
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900F9KI6OYITO9B12

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 Jun 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 9.90 % 0.07 % 9.97 % 164604236
Previous notification 9.99 % 0.09 % 10.08 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005664809 0 16300096 0.00 % 9.90 %
Total 16300096 9.90 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
shares on loan 111155 0.07 %
    Total 111155 0.07 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. % % %
T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. 9.09 % % 9.16 %
T. Rowe Price International Ltd % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
23 Jun 2021


25.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1211813  25.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211813&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about EVOTEC SE
10:31aEVOTEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
06/21EVOTEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
06/16EVOTEC  : launches 'PRROTECT', a pre-competitive initiative to be better prepare..
AQ
06/16EVOTEC  : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
06/15EVOTEC  : Launches Pandemic Preparedness Scheme
MT
06/15EVOTEC  : Virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 approves all proposed agenda items
PU
06/15PRESS RELEASE  : Evotec SE virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 approves all prop..
DJ
06/15EVOTEC  : virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 approves all proposed agenda items
EQ
06/15EVOTEC  : partners with CEBINA to launch Danube Labs a partnership to develop cu..
AQ
06/15EVOTEC  : launches “PRROTECT”, a pre-competitive initiative to be be..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 557 M 666 M 666 M
Net income 2021 46,3 M 55,4 M 55,4 M
Net Debt 2021 73,5 M 87,9 M 87,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 139x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 103 M 7 280 M 7 300 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,61x
Nbr of Employees 3 735
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart EVOTEC SE
Duration : Period :
Evotec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 37,29 €
Average target price 35,78 €
Spread / Average Target -4,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Lanthaler Chief Executive Officer
Enno Spillner Chief Financial Officer
Cord E. Dohrmann Chief Scientific Officer
Craig L. Johnstone Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Iris Löw-Friedrich Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOTEC SE23.15%7 280
MODERNA, INC.110.72%88 392
LONZA GROUP AG16.70%53 670
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.34.45%46 441
CELLTRION, INC.-22.42%33 607
SEAGEN INC.-10.13%28 564