Evotec SE english

09/01/2021 | 12:58pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 01.09.2021 / 18:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title:         Dr. 
 
 First name:    Werner 
 
 Last name(s):  Lanthaler 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Evotec SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0005664809 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Exercise against cash settlement (Share Performance Plan) 
 
 Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 42.4653 EUR   1518813.92 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 42.4653 EUR   1518813.92 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-08-30; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

01.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Evotec SE 
              Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7 
              22419 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.evotec.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70031 01.09.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 12:57 ET (16:57 GMT)

