Evotec SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 01.09.2021 / 18:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Werner Last name(s): Lanthaler 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Evotec SE b) LEI 529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0005664809 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise against cash settlement (Share Performance Plan) Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 42.4653 EUR 1518813.92 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 42.4653 EUR 1518813.92 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-30; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: Evotec SE Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7 22419 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.evotec.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

70031 01.09.2021

