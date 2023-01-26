Advanced search
    EVT   DE0005664809

EVOTEC SE

(EVT)
2023-01-26
18.80 EUR   +6.22%
05:39aEvotec, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Biotech Enter Cancer Drug Development Collaboration
MT
05:25aEvotec Shares Climb After Agreement With Janssen on Immunotherapies Development
DJ
04:07aEvotec Starts Oncology-development Collaboration With Johnson & Johnson Unit
MT
Evotec Shares Climb After Agreement With Janssen on Immunotherapies Development

01/26/2023
By Cecilia Butini


Shares in Evotec SE rose in early trading on Thursday after the German biotechnology company said that it has entered into an agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc. to develop immune-based therapies for oncology, which includes milestone payments of more than $350 million.

At 0956 GMT, shares jumped 6.4% to EUR18.82.

Therapies developed as a result of the partnership will be commercialized by Janssen, Evotec said.

Besides the commercial milestone payments, Evotec is entitled to an undisclosed upfront payment as well as tiered royalties on products resulting from the collaboration, it said.


ChangeLast1st jan.
EVOTEC SE 6.70% 18.875 Delayed Quote.15.96%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 0.71% 169.51 Delayed Quote.-4.72%
