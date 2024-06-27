T UB-040 is a next-generation NaPi2b-targeting Exatecan ADC based on the company's proprietary P5 technology, currently being evaluated in a multicenter Phase I/IIa study NAPISTAR 1-01

Munich, Germany, 27 June 2024:

Tubulis announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has granted Fast Track designation to its lead antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) TUB-040 for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. TUB-040 is a next-generation NaPi2b-targeting Exatecan ADC based on Tubulis' proprietary P5 technology with superior biophysical properties that demonstrated effective and durable responses in a range of preclinical models, including ovarian cancer. The candidate is currently being evaluated in a multicenter Phase I/IIa study (NAPISTAR 1-01, NCT06303505) in patients with platinum-resistant high-grade ovarian cancer (PROC) or relapsed/refractory adenocarcinoma non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), who have exhausted other available treatment options.

"Almost all patients with ovarian cancer who are not cured by initial therapy will develop resistance to platinum-based therapy over time. Once platinum-resistant, therapeutic options for these patients are poor with highly unsatisfactory outcomes. The FDA´s Fast Track designation of TUB-040 is an important step in the development of TUB-040 to provide these women with urgently needed new therapeutic options," said Günter Fingerle-Rowson, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Tubulis. "The FDA decision brings us one step closer to our goal of delivering the true value of ADCs to patients in need, and we are grateful for the agency's support on this path to develop TUB-040 fast and efficiently.

The Fast Track status granted by the FDA is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of new therapies that are intended to treat serious conditions and have the potential to address an unmet medical need. Programs granted Fast Track designation are subject to more frequent interactions with the FDA during clinical development and may be eligible for accelerated approval and/or priority review if certain criteria are met.TUB-040 is currently being evaluated in a multicenter, first-in-human, dose-escalation and optimization Phase I/IIa study. The trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of TUB-040 as monotherapy and is being conducted in the US, UK, Spain, Belgium and Germany. Phase Ia includes dose escalation and will determine the safety and the maximum tolerated dose or identified dose for optimization, while Phase IIa will focus on dose optimization, safety, and preliminary efficacy of TUB-040.

