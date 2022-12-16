Advanced search
    EVT   DE0005664809

EVOTEC SE

(EVT)
  Report
12/16/2022
15.74 EUR   +2.10%
Evotec achieves further progress in neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb

12/16/2022 | 01:31am EST
EQS-Media / 16.12.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

  • THE COLLABORATION ADDS TWO DRUG DISCOVERY PROJECTS TO THE PORTFOLIO AND DESIGNATES A TARGET-BASED PROGRAMME FOR DEVELOPMENT
  • EVOTEC RECEIVES PAYMENTS IN TOTAL OF US$ 26 M FROM BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB

 

Hamburg, Germany, 16 December 2022:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) announced today that the Company has achieved further significant progress within its neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY). The collaboration expands the portfolio by two additional drug discovery projects and has designated a target-based programme for further development, triggering payments in total of US$ 26 m to Evotec.

The collaboration was initiated in December 2016 with the goal of identifying disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases. Currently approved drugs only offer short-term management of the patients’ symptoms and there is a huge unmet medical need for treatments that slow down or reverse disease progression. The collaboration leverages Evotec’s precision medicine technologies for modality-agnostic drug discovery and development. A first programme originating from the collaboration, EVT8683, was in-licensed by Bristol Myers Squibb in September 2021, following the successful filing of an IND application with the FDA.

Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, said: “We are delighted to see that after six years our neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb continues to be highly productive across its entire value chain. This is a testament to the scientific excellence and dedication of the teams at Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb. We are confident that the growing pipeline of promising development candidates will yield transformative therapeutic options for patients living with neurodegenerative conditions.”


ABOUT EVOTEC SE
Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company’s multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this “Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures” for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 4,500 highly qualified people. The Company’s 17 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec’s securities. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “target,” “would” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec’s expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Media Contact Evotec SE:
Gabriele Hansen, SVP Head of Global Corporate Communications, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com

Hinnerk Rohwedder, Director of Global Corporate Communications, Tel.: +49.(0)151 4070-4843, hinnerk.rohwedder@evotec.com

IR Contact Evotec SE:
Volker Braun, SVP Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-775, volker.braun@evotec.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: Evotec SE
Key word(s): Research/Technology

16.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
E-mail: info@evotec.com
Internet: www.evotec.com
ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 1514771

 
End of News EQS Media

1514771  16.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1514771&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
