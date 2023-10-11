NEWS RELEASE, 11 OCTOBER 2023
EVOTEC AND AMPLITUDE VENTURES LAUNCH PARTNERSHIP FOR PRE-AMP
- PRE-AMP, AMPLITUDE'S VENTURE STUDIO, TO USE EVOTEC'S INDUSTRIALISED
DRUG DISCOVERY PLATFORMS TO RAPIDLY IDENTIFY AND VALIDATE LEADING- EDGE SCIENCE, ACCELERATING THE FORMATION OF NEW COMPANIES TO BRING FIRST-IN-CLASS THERAPIES TO PATIENTS
- UNDER THE PARTNERSHIP, EVOTEC HAS CO-INVESTMENT RIGHTS IN NEW COMPANIES ORIGINATING FROM PRE-AMP
Hamburg, Germany, and Montreal, Canada, 11 October 2023:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809;
NASDAQ: EVO) today announced a translational BRIDGE partnership with Pre-Amp, a new venture studio created by Amplitude Ventures, a full-stack venture capital firm focused on investing in precision medicine at the intersection of biology and machine learning.
Pre-Amp unlocks new capabilities for Amplitude's company creation activities. With over $ 500 m of assets under management across three managed funds, Amplitude has the financial resources to accelerate the creation and launch of high-impact companies.
Pre-Amp integrates Amplitude's venture creation expertise and Evotec's industrialised drug discovery platforms to rapidly identify and validate leading-edge science, accelerating the formation of new companies to bring first-in-class therapies to patients. Under the partnership, Evotec has co-investment rights in new companies originating from Pre-Amp.
Dr Thomas Hanke, EVP Head of Academic Partnerships at Evotec,
commented: "We are enthusiastic to work closely with the team at Amplitude to identify and accelerate the next generation of Canadian precision medicine companies. Amplitude colleagues have demonstrated great skill to both raise and allocate funds in a way that has produced strong results in terms of company formation and growth. Our partnership with Pre-Amp is a decidedly complementary translational BRIDGE that will accelerate co-creation of high potential therapeutic concepts with a first project being already approved and advancing towards proof-of-
concept."
Dr Michael Mee, Managing Director at Pre-Amp and Principal at
Amplitude Ventures, said: "We were inspired to initiate this novel venture studio
concept after working with amazing Canadian innovators and studying other models to institutionalise discovery and innovation and ultimately accelerate development towards patient benefit. Leveraging the capabilities of Evotec to validate and progress our emerging ventures and combining that with the catalyst of Amplitude's capital and company-building experience has created something that has never existed at this
scale in Canada."
About Evotec's BRIDGE model: Partnering to accelerate innovation
Evotec has created a new paradigm to translate early-stage academic research to drug discovery and development called "BRIDGE" (Biomedical Research, Innovation & Development Generation Efficiency), an integrated accelerator-by-award framework to tap into academic science to accelerate the formation of spin-out companies and generate collaborations with Pharma and biotech. Through these efforts, Evotec has defined a new formula for fast-trackearly-stage drug discovery. Since the launch of the BRIDGE model in 2016, Evotec has formed and funded a growing number of strategic collaborations, such as LAB282, LAB150, Danube Labs, beLAB2122, beLAB1407, LAB eN² and 65LAB as well as investments into start-up studios focused on academic innovation such as Autobahn-Labs, Argobio and Extend. Please visit www.evotec.com/en/innovate/bridgesto learn more about Evotec's BRIDGEs.
ABOUT AMPLITUDE
Amplitude is a full-stack venture capital firm using a unique growth model to build companies with world-class management teams and scale companies to breakout potential. With over $ 500M under management and offices in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, Amplitude applies a proven, evidence-based approach to investing in leading precision medicine companies. Visit amplitudevc.com
ABOUT PRE-AMP
Pre-Amp is the new venture studio powered by Amplitude that integrates exceptional life science scientific and entrepreneurial talent with the experienced investment team and capital resources of Amplitude Ventures and its financial and strategic investors to build world-leading companies.
ABOUT EVOTEC SE
Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's
multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science
for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this"Data-drivenR&D Autobahn to Cures" for proprietary projects and
within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world- leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development.
Evotec operates globally with more than 5,000 highly qualified people. The Company's 17 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.comand follow us on X/Twitter @Evotecand LinkedIn.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the
proposed offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "would" and
variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-lookingstatements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec's expectations for revenues, Group
EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any
obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-lookingstatements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or
any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
