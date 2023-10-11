EVOTEC AND AMPLITUDE VENTURES LAUNCH PARTNERSHIP FOR PRE-AMP

commented: "We are enthusiastic to work closely with the team at Amplitude to identify and accelerate the next generation of Canadian precision medicine companies. Amplitude colleagues have demonstrated great skill to both raise and allocate funds in a way that has produced strong results in terms of company formation and growth. Our partnership with Pre-Amp is a decidedly complementary translational BRIDGE that will accelerate co-creation of high potential therapeutic concepts with a first project being already approved and advancing towards proof-of-

Pre-Amp integrates Amplitude's venture creation expertise and Evotec's industrialised drug discovery platforms to rapidly identify and validate leading-edge science, accelerating the formation of new companies to bring first-in-class therapies to patients. Under the partnership, Evotec has co-investment rights in new companies originating from Pre-Amp.

Pre-Amp unlocks new capabilities for Amplitude's company creation activities. With over $ 500 m of assets under management across three managed funds, Amplitude has the financial resources to accelerate the creation and launch of high-impact companies.

NASDAQ: EVO) today announced a translational BRIDGE partnership with Pre-Amp, a new venture studio created by Amplitude Ventures, a full-stack venture capital firm focused on investing in precision medicine at the intersection of biology and machine learning.

Dr Michael Mee, Managing Director at Pre-Amp and Principal at

Amplitude Ventures, said: "We were inspired to initiate this novel venture studio

concept after working with amazing Canadian innovators and studying other models to institutionalise discovery and innovation and ultimately accelerate development towards patient benefit. Leveraging the capabilities of Evotec to validate and progress our emerging ventures and combining that with the catalyst of Amplitude's capital and company-building experience has created something that has never existed at this

scale in Canada."

About Evotec's BRIDGE model: Partnering to accelerate innovation

Evotec has created a new paradigm to translate early-stage academic research to drug discovery and development called "BRIDGE" (Biomedical Research, Innovation & Development Generation Efficiency), an integrated accelerator-by-award framework to tap into academic science to accelerate the formation of spin-out companies and generate collaborations with Pharma and biotech. Through these efforts, Evotec has defined a new formula for fast-trackearly-stage drug discovery. Since the launch of the BRIDGE model in 2016, Evotec has formed and funded a growing number of strategic collaborations, such as LAB282, LAB150, Danube Labs, beLAB2122, beLAB1407, LAB eN² and 65LAB as well as investments into start-up studios focused on academic innovation such as Autobahn-Labs, Argobio and Extend. Please visit www.evotec.com/en/innovate/bridgesto learn more about Evotec's BRIDGEs.

ABOUT AMPLITUDE

Amplitude is a full-stack venture capital firm using a unique growth model to build companies with world-class management teams and scale companies to breakout potential. With over $ 500M under management and offices in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, Amplitude applies a proven, evidence-based approach to investing in leading precision medicine companies. Visit amplitudevc.com

ABOUT PRE-AMP

Pre-Amp is the new venture studio powered by Amplitude that integrates exceptional life science scientific and entrepreneurial talent with the experienced investment team and capital resources of Amplitude Ventures and its financial and strategic investors to build world-leading companies.

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's

multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science

for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this"Data-drivenR&D Autobahn to Cures" for proprietary projects and

within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world- leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development.

