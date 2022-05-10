Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Evotec SE
  News
  Summary
Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb extend and expand strategic partnership
EQ
Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb extend and expand strategic partnership in protein degradation
EQ
Evotec SE to announce results for the first quarter 2022 on 11 May 2022
EQ
Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb extend and expand strategic partnership

05/10/2022 | 10:33am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb extend and expand strategic partnership

10-May-2022 / 16:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, Germany ? Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480; NASDAQ: EVO) announces today that the Company has extended and expanded its partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in targeted protein degradation, originally signed in 2018.

Aim of the eight-year extension is to develop a broad pipeline of molecular glue degraders which are small, drug-like compounds. Bristol Myers Squibb is a leader in this field in particular based on its unique library CELMoD®.

Under the terms of the agreement, Evotec?s proprietary EVOpanOmics and EVOpanHunter platforms as well as AI/ML-based drug discovery and development platforms will be leveraged.

Evotec receives an upfront payment of $ 200 m and expects to obtain further performance-based, near-term and programme-based milestone payments, resulting in a deal potential of $ 5 bn with additional tiered royalties on product sales.

? End of ad hoc release ?

Contact: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer, Evotec SE, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242, werner.lanthaler@evotec.com

10-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
E-mail: info@evotec.com
Internet: www.evotec.com
ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 1348655

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1348655  10-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1348655&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
