Evotec and Claris Ventures streamline access to accelerate programmes from Claris's portfolio companies into the clinic

CLARIS’S PORTFOLIO COMPANIES RECEIVE EASY ACCESS TO EVOTEC’S FULL RANGE OF PRE-CLINICAL AND CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES

AGREEMENT BUILDS ON SUCCESSFUL COLLABORATION BETWEEN EVOTEC AND CLARIS’S PORTFOLIO COMPANY IAMA Hamburg, Germany, and Turin, Italy, 06 March 2024:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) and biotech venture capital firm Claris Ventures (“Claris”) today announced an acceleration framework to streamline programmes from Claris’s portfolio companies into the clinic through Evotec’s fully integrated platform.



Claris’s portfolio is focused on biotech companies with programmes approaching clinical trials and currently consists of nine biotech companies across Italy, Switzerland, and the UK. Claris provides resources, capabilities, and connections to complete pre-clinical studies and run first-in-human (“FIH”) trials.



Evotec is already supporting Claris’s portfolio company IAMA Therapeutics (“IAMA”), a Genoese Biotech company focused on innovative medicines for brain disorders. Evotec has provided IAMA with pre-clinical services, including INDiGO, for IAMA’s fully owned lead programme IAMA-6, culminating in a successful Clinical Trial Application (“CTA”) in December 2023.



In January 2024, IAMA announced the first dosing in a Phase I first-in-human study, which is sponsored by IAMA and managed by Evotec. The study will investigate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and food effect of IAMA-6. Evotec also manufactures the drug substance and drug product at its Campus Levi-Montalcini in Verona, Italy.



Building on this success, the acceleration framework agreement now provides Claris’s other portfolio companies with easy access to Evotec’s full range of integrated services. Evotec will also support the successful progress of integrated programmes through a governance model.



Dr Matthias Evers, Chief Business Officer of Evotec, commented: “We are excited to enter this agreement with our partners at Claris. Streamlining the process to the clinic is one of the major efficiency unlocks of our fully integrated R&D platform. As Claris’s portfolio grows and matures, we look forward to the opportunity to provide further companies with simplified access to our full stack of services and to help deliver their potential to the fullest.”



Pietro Puglisi, Managing Partner at Claris, added: “We are pleased to embark on this strategic partnership with Evotec. The agreement enhances our ability to expedite the progression of our portfolio companies from discovery to clinical stages. Evotec's integrated services have proven instrumental in advancing IAMA Therapeutics' lead programme, IAMA-6, and we look forward to leveraging their expertise to further accelerate the development of transformative drug candidates within our expanding portfolio. This collaboration aligns with Claris's commitment to fostering innovation and delivering impactful solutions to address unmet medical needs.”





ABOUT CLARIS VENTURES

Claris Ventures SGR is a venture capital firm based in Italy, founded in 2019. Its first fund under management, Claris Biotech I, with €85 million under management, is focused on early-stage investments in high potential biopharma companies arisen from the Italian R&D ecosystem – both local and international. The firm identifies and supports innovation in the pharmaceutical space, investing in new companies with transformational drugs under development. It aims at the highest impact possible on highly unmet patients need, building value around strong science. Claris Ventures SGR pursuit for high potential projects involves every research center, clinical structure and company in the Italian life sciences network, whether the founding team is based in Italy or it includes Italian scientists abroad who have strong links with Italy. For additional information please go to www.clarisventures.com and follow us on LinkedIn.



ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company’s multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this “Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures” for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 5,000 highly qualified people. The Company’s 17 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on X/Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn.



