  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Evotec SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVT   DE0005664809

EVOTEC SE

(EVT)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:37:57 2023-05-12 am EDT
18.93 EUR   +0.85%
04:24aEvotec confirms annual targets after cyber attack - but uncertainties
DP
05/12Evotec publishes Annual Report 2022 and Quarterly Statement for Q1 2023
EQ
05/11Evotec Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Evotec confirms annual targets after cyber attack - but uncertainties

05/13/2023 | 04:24am EDT
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Pharmaceutical drug discovery company Evotec is sticking to its annual targets for now despite a cyber attack. However, effects of the attack on the forecasts could not be ruled out, the Hamburg-based company announced on Saturday night. Operating profit is expected to continue to grow significantly, after high costs had burdened 2022. At the start of the new year, it was only said that this had been strong. Details should be available with the half-year figures at the beginning of August. Evotec recently had to leave the MDax due to the delayed publication of the audited annual report for 2022 as a result of the cyber attack, but is now expected to return to the mid-cap index in the near future. Evotec expects this to happen on June 19 in the course of a so-called fast entry.

"In response to the criminal cyber attack, Evotec has taken immediate

action to contain and remediate the attack by disconnecting its

Company taking its externally facing systems offline," the statement added. However, a rapid return to full productivity and business recovery is

and business recovery is expected.

Looking at the first quarter, Evotec highlighted several extensions and expansions of development partnerships, such as in neurology with pharma group Bristol Myers Squibb and in immune-based therapies with Janssen. With such weighty collaborations behind it, the company hopes for a better run again.

Specifically, with sales expected to grow to between EUR 820 million and EUR 840 million in 2023, management is projecting an increase in adjusted operating profit of up to 28 percent to between EUR 115 million and EUR 130 million.

The outlook is underpinned by a further cooperation agreement announced in May. Thus, the U.S. subsidiary Just - Evotec Biologics and the U.S. subsidiary of the Swiss pharmaceutical group Novartis, Sandoz, agreed to collaborate on the development and subsequent manufacture of several copycat drugs. Evotec will receive an upfront payment in the double-digit millions. Depending on success, much more money may flow.

This is an important step for the drug discovery company, as the Group has invested a lot of money in building a state-of-the-art production site for its subsidiary Just - Evotec Biologics in Redmond, Washington State. Another so-called Jpod plant is being built in Toulouse, France.

Group CEO Werner Lanthaler had advertised that the technology of his U.S. subsidiary, acquired in 2019, would take the production of biologics to a new level and enable extremely fast and cost-effective production. But the start-up in the U.S. was initially slow - Evotec had more capacity than customers. However, Lahntaler was convinced that this should change this year - and the outlook for the year is also based on this.

And Lanthaler also sees the Sandoz cooperation as underpinning the company's medium-term goals. This refers to sales growth to more than one billion euros and an adjusted operating result of more than 300 million euros in 2025./mis/tav


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVOTEC SE 0.85% 18.93 Delayed Quote.24.05%
MDAX 0.32% 27335.32 Delayed Quote.8.83%
NOVARTIS AG -0.05% 92.53 Delayed Quote.10.70%
Financials
Sales 2022 738 M 801 M 801 M
Net income 2022 -136 M -148 M -148 M
Net cash 2022 22,5 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -23,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 349 M 3 637 M 3 637 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,51x
EV / Sales 2023 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 4 715
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart EVOTEC SE
Duration : Period :
Evotec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 18,93 €
Average target price 24,93 €
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Lanthaler Chief Executive Officer
Laetitia Rouxel Chief Financial Officer
Iris Löw-Friedrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Cord E. Dohrmann Chief Scientific Officer
Craig L. Johnstone Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVOTEC SE24.05%3 637
MODERNA, INC.-28.01%49 290
LONZA GROUP AG26.82%47 584
SEAGEN INC.54.85%37 313
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.16%34 917
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-13.28%25 573
