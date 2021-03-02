Log in
Evotec : Argobio announces its launch with 50 M to create and develop pioneering biotech spinouts with the support of Bpifrance, Kurma Partners, Angelini Pharma, Evotec, and the Institut Pasteur

03/02/2021 | 02:53am EST
  • Argobio is a French start-up studio aiming at creating at least five ambitious therapeutic biotech spinouts over the next five years
  • Argobio has 50 M€ of share capital committed by a syndicate of complementary and strategic investors with a shared goal to develop some of Europe's most promising biotech innovations
  • Argobio will incubate early-stage, highly innovative therapeutic projects up to company creation and Series A venture funding in selected therapeutic areas
  • Argobio is led by a highly experienced group of biotech Entrepreneurs in Residence, experts in biotechnologies, who will identify innovative technologies from a vast European network of research institutions to be turned into high-potential companies

Paris, France, March 2, 2021:
Argobio SAS, a newly-created start-up studio dedicated to life sciences, today announced its launch with 50 M€ of committed capital. Argobio was initiated by Kurma Partners, a leading Paris and Munich-based healthcare venture capital firm, and Bpifrance, the French national investment bank. Kurma and Bpifrance were joined by complementary strategic investors, Angelini Pharma, a private international pharmaceutical company, Evotec, a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company, and the Institut Pasteur, internationally renowned center for biomedical research.

Argobio will create and launch at least five ambitious biotech companies over the next five years sourcing innovative early-stage projects from renowned European academic research institutions. Argobio will focus on selected therapeutic areas, including rare diseases, neurological disorders, oncology, and immunology. It will also look to develop promising platform technologies for therapeutic products. The investors will have the opportunity to invest in the biotech companies created by Argobio.

Argobio will identify, select, and incubate these projects up to company creation, providing broad expertise in the discovery and development of innovative therapeutic products from its team of highly experienced biotech entrepreneurs. The team will be led by Yves Ribeill, Neill Mackenzie and Rémi Soula. Thierry Laugel, Managing Partner at Kurma Partners will be appointed President of Argobio, and Laurent Arthaud, Director of the Biotech and Ecotech investment of Bpifrance, will be appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

'Building on our BRIDGE strategy and partnerships, we continue to be dedicated to making Evotec's all-modality technology platforms available to validate and accelerate therapeutic concepts from toptier academic institutions globally. As an investor into Argobio, we are delighted to work with a group of distinguished partners and entrepreneurs to build companies committed to the maturation of first-in-class therapeutics towards drugs that which will change patients' lives and cure diseases with some of the highest medical needs,' said Dr. Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec SE.

Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf argobiostudio.com. Um zur vollständigen Version der Pressemitteilung von Argobio zu gelangen, folgen Sie bitte diesem Link (nur in englischer Sprache verfügbar).

Disclaimer

Evotec SE published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 07:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
