Evotec : participates in Centauri Therapeutics' Series A investment round



Hamburg , Germany, 16 February 2022:

Evotec SE, together with Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, and Novo Holdings REPAIR Impact Fund invested in Centauri Therapeutics Limited ("Centauri") GBP 24 m (c. US$ 32 m) Series A investment round. Founded by Animatrix Founders LLP, Centauri is an immunotherapy company focused on the treatment of infectious diseases. Additionally to the investment, Karen Lackey, Evotec's Global Head of Integrated Drug Discovery will join Centauri's Board of Directors.



The funds will support the continued advancement of the Centauri's antimicrobial resistance (AMR) research and development, using the Alphamer® platform to identify and progress novel antibacterial candidates through first-in-human trials, for difficult-to-treat infections.

Karen Lackey, Global Head of Integrated Drug Discovery, Evotec SE, commented: "We are delighted to join Centauri as a new investor. AMR is an emerging global health threat and needs to be urgently addressed with novel, more effective treatments. Centauri's approach, that leverages the Alphamer platform holds the potential to have a significant positive effect on patient outcomes across a range of infectious diseases."

For further information, please follow this link to the press release from Centauri Therapeutics.