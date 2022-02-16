Log in
Evotec : participates in Centauri Therapeutics' Series A investment round

02/16/2022
Hamburg , Germany, 16 February 2022:
Evotec SE, together with Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, and Novo Holdings REPAIR Impact Fund invested in Centauri Therapeutics Limited ("Centauri") GBP 24 m (c. US$ 32 m) Series A investment round. Founded by Animatrix Founders LLP, Centauri is an immunotherapy company focused on the treatment of infectious diseases. Additionally to the investment, Karen Lackey, Evotec's Global Head of Integrated Drug Discovery will join Centauri's Board of Directors.

The funds will support the continued advancement of the Centauri's antimicrobial resistance (AMR) research and development, using the Alphamer® platform to identify and progress novel antibacterial candidates through first-in-human trials, for difficult-to-treat infections.

Karen Lackey, Global Head of Integrated Drug Discovery, Evotec SE, commented: "We are delighted to join Centauri as a new investor. AMR is an emerging global health threat and needs to be urgently addressed with novel, more effective treatments. Centauri's approach, that leverages the Alphamer platform holds the potential to have a significant positive effect on patient outcomes across a range of infectious diseases."

For further information, please follow this link to the press release from Centauri Therapeutics.

Disclaimer

Evotec SE published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 09:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 577 M 656 M 656 M
Net income 2021 213 M 242 M 242 M
Net cash 2021 471 M 535 M 535 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 025 M 5 710 M 5 710 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,89x
EV / Sales 2022 6,97x
Nbr of Employees 4 081
Free-Float 87,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 28,44 €
Average target price 43,46 €
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
Managers and Directors
Werner Lanthaler Chief Executive Officer
Enno Spillner Chief Financial Officer
Iris Löw-Friedrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Cord E. Dohrmann Chief Scientific Officer
Craig L. Johnstone Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVOTEC SE-33.08%5 710
MODERNA, INC.-40.50%61 272
LONZA GROUP AG-19.72%49 023
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-18.96%43 579
SEAGEN INC.-16.74%23 636
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-21.74%19 728