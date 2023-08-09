NEWS RELEASE 09 AUGUST 2023

EVOTEC-PARTNER STORM THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT THE DISCOVERY OF LEAD CLINICAL CANDIDATE STC-15 AT THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY FALL 2023 CONFERENCE

STORM'S LEAD PROGRAMME IS THE FIRST RNA METHYLTRANSFERASE INHIBITOR

TO ENTER CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT

TO ENTER CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STC-15 WAS IDENTIFIED WITH SUPPORT FROM EVOTEC'S DRUG DISCOVERY

PLATFORM

Hamburg, Germany, and Cambridge, UK, 09 August 2023:

Evotec (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809;

NASDAQ: EVO) today announced that its partner STORM Therapeutics Ltd. ("STORM"), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapies targeting RNA modifying enzymes (RMEs) for oncology and other diseases, will be presenting the discovery of its lead clinical candidate, STC-15, at the American Chemical Society (ACS) Fall 2023 Conference. STC-15, an orally bioavailable and highly selective METTL3 inhibitor, was co- designed and developed through a collaboration between STORM and Evotec.

The presentation entitled "Discovery of STC-15,an orally bioavailable, highly selective METTL3 inhibitor for the treatment of AML and solid tumours: The first molecule specifically targeting an RNA methyltransferase enzyme to enter clinical

development" will detail the company's discovery efforts in optimising novel

chemistries and the identification of STC-15 for evaluation in clinical studies.

The first-in-class clinical candidate was discovered with the support from Evotec's fully integrated small molecule drug discovery and development platform including biomarker support enabling the rapid development of STC-15 from high-throughput screening to candidate nomination in less than three years. Evotec and STORM originally entered a strategic partnership in 2016 which was extended into an integrated drug discovery and development alliance in 2017, with the focus on new small molecule RNA epigenetic drugs for oncology and other diseases. Following the selection of STC-15 as a first-in-class development candidate in 2020, the seamless

For further information, please contact the Corporate Communications Team:

Hinnerk Rohwedder, Director of Global Corporate Communications, hinnerk.rohwedder@evotec.com;