Evotec presents precision medicine platforms for accelerated pipeline building at Capital Markets Day



15.11.2023

PRECISION MEDICINE CAPABILITIES SHAPING (NEW) MARKETS WITH FIRST-IN-CLASS THERAPEUTICS

PANOMICS, IPSC & A.I./M.L. PLATFORMS ARE THE STEP CHANGE FOR GROWTH AND ACCELERATED PIPELINE BUILDING

CONFIRMATION OF ACTION PLAN 2025 GOALS AND PROGRESS UPDATE

Hamburg, Germany, 15 November 2023:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) today presents at its Capital Markets Day how the Company is driving more efficient pipeline building towards assets, that are progressing with higher probabilities of success. Evotec’s platforms leverage novel A.I.-powered technologies that lead to new opportunities, higher capital efficiency, and ultimately improved patient outcomes and commercial success.



Entitled “Shaping (new) markets”, the Capital Markets Day highlights Evotec’s advancements and key initiatives in precision medicine, PanOmics-driven drug discovery, iPSC-based disease modelling and cell therapy.



The event includes the following highlights: Introduction of differentiated offering, designed to shape untapped markets, fostering undisrupted double-digit growth.

PanOmics demonstrating faster growth than originally anticipated in Action Plan 2025.

Investments of ~€ 450 m into PanOmics and iPSCs in the last ten years, resulting in cumulated revenues of >€ 1 bn and creating a milestone pool of >€ 15 bn.

Unique range of A.I. capabilities along the value chain, in all modalities.

Next big developments in co-owned pipeline with insights to novel first-in-class targets.

Confirmation of Action Plan 2025 with co-owned pipeline assets and Just – Evotec Biologics estimated to add significant revenues and performance-based milestones.

Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: “PanOmics and A.I. will change the way we understand, diagnose and cure diseases in the future. We are excited to present at our Capital Markets Day how, starting from a disease understanding at the molecular level, our cutting-edge A.I.-powered platforms are changing the paradigm for the integrated discovery, development and manufacturing of effective precision therapeutics. Evotec’s differentiated technology platforms are the key drivers for long-term and future success of the industry and will shape (new) markets as we continue on our mission ‘Together for Medicines that Matter’.”



Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, said: “Following science opens significant new market opportunities to fight against unmet medical needs. Pipeline building together with our partners is the most efficient way to improve probabilities of success and capital efficiency in biopharma research and development.”



About the Capital Markets Day

Evotec hosts its Capital Markets Day on 15 November 2023, starting at 9.00 am CET. The meeting will take place on site at Evotec’s Hamburg headquarters. A recording and the presentation will be available on www.evotec.com after the event.





ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company’s multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this “Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures” for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 5,000 highly qualified people. The Company’s 17 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on X/Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec’s securities. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “target,” “would” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec’s expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.



