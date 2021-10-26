Log in
Evotec : provides preliminary nine month financial results

10/26/2021 | 01:50am EDT
DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Evotec provides preliminary nine month financial results

26.10.2021 / 07:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • 9M 2021 REVENUES EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF ? 425 - 435 M
  • ADJUSTED 9M 2021 EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF ? 68 - 72 M
  • THE FIGURES IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT ARE PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE
  • THE COMPLETE 9M 2021 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE RELEASED AS SCHEDULED ON 11 NOVEMBER 2021


Hamburg, Germany, 26 October 2021:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809), today reported preliminary and unaudited results for the first nine months ended 30 September 2021.
 

  • Evotec expects revenues from contracts with customers for the first nine months of 2021 to be in the range of ? 425 - 435 m; significantly above the ? 360.4 m posted in the prior year's period. Like-for-like growth (excluding Sanofi payments of ? 8.6 m in Q1 2020 and negative fx-effects) is expected to be in the range of 24 - 27%
  • Adjusted Group EBITDA for the first nine months of 2021 is expected to reach ? 68 - 72 m, compared to ? 76.9 m as of 30 September 2020, affected primarily by planned capacity build-up ahead of imminent production start of J.POD(R) 1 US, Redmond. Like-for-like growth (adjusting for Sanofi and negative fx-effects) is expected to be within a range of 12 - 18%
  • Evotec expects unpartnered R&D expenses in the period to be between ? 41 - 44 m, between ? 8 - 11 m higher than in 9M 2020


The expected financial results discussed in this press release are based upon information available to Evotec as of the date hereof. This data is not a comprehensive statement of the Company's financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and the closing process and related auditor review have not been completed. During the preparation of Evotec's comprehensive financial statements adjustments to the preliminary estimated financial information presented herein may be identified, and such changes could be material. There can be no assurance that these estimates will be realised, and these estimates are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are not within the Company's control. The timing of this disclosure is unique to this quarter given the timing of the Company's application to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, and it does not intend to report preliminary results in future quarters. Evotec will issue complete financial results in connection with its 9M conference call on 11 November 2021.


ABOUT EVOTEC SE
Evotec is an industry-leading drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Evotec's mission is to discover best and first-in-class medicines for a broad range of difficult to treat diseases in collaboration with our partners. Evotec has built a comprehensive suite of fully integrated, next generation technology platforms which it believes will transform the way new drugs are discovered. By leveraging the advanced capabilities of Evotec's integrated platforms, Evotec is able to provide solutions to its partners that enable significant improvements in the quality of new drugs while accelerating the drug discovery process and reducing the high cost of attrition often associated with traditional drug discovery processes.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.


INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
volker.braun@evotec.com,
T. +49.(0)40.560 81-775
F. +49.(0)40.560 81-333


26.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
E-mail: info@evotec.com
Internet: www.evotec.com
ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1243409

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1243409  26.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243409&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
