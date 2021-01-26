Evotec shares rise amid speculation Melvin Capital closing short positions

* Evotec, Varta, CD Projekt shares rise sharply
* Traders speculate Melvin Capital unwinding shorts
MILAN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Evotec rose sharply on Tuesday
amid market speculation that Melvin Capital Management was
unwinding its positions in the German drugmaker after some of
its investments turned sour.
Evotec's shares jumped 10% at one point on Tuesday
with three traders saying the move was likely linked to Melvin
Capital closing out its shorts following losses on GameStop
and other investments.
Battery maker Varta surged for a similar reason, a
German-based trader said, while shares in Polish videogame firm
CD Projekt also saw strong demand. Over the last two
sessions Varta and CD Projekt shares have both risen nearly 20%.
Melvin Capital, founded in 2014 by Gabriel Plotkin, said it
does not comment on positions and trading.
Regulatory filings in Germany and Poland show that Melvin
currently holds a short position of 6.2% in Evotec, of 4.35% in
Varta and of 1.05% in CD Projekt.
Short sellers typically borrow and sell shares they expect
will fall, hoping to buy them back at a lower price, pay back
the loan and pocket the difference.
As of last Friday, nearly 70% of Evotec's shares available
to borrow were already out on loan, data from FIS Astec
Analytics showed. Shares worth almost $660 million were out on
loan -- or nearly 13% of the company's market capitalisation.
Melvin said on Monday it would receive a $2.75 billion
investment from Citadel, the Chicago-based hedge fund led by Ken
Griffin, and billionaire investor Steven A. Cohen's Point72
Asset Management.
The infusion is expected to help stabilise the hedge fund.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan
and Jane Merriman)