  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Evotec SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVT   DE0005664809

EVOTEC SE

(EVT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:53:12 2023-06-08 am EDT
22.73 EUR   +7.75%
03:49aUS Futures Fall, European Stocks Mixed
DJ
Evotec strong - Citi: 'Tesla the biologics manufacturer?'
DP
12:05aWEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 20, 2023
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evotec strong - Citi: 'Tesla the biologics manufacturer?'

06/08/2023 | 03:15am EDT
(New: Xetra price)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - A buy recommendation from Citigroup has driven Evotec shares strongly on Corpus Christi. Especially the classification as a possible "Tesla of biologics manufacturers" sounds appealing. Shortly after the start of Xetra trading on Thursday, Evotec shares climbed a good four percent to 21.99 euros, another high for the year.

Citi analyst Peter Verdult had massively raised his price target from 21.00 to 31.60 euros. In the best case, he even considers 48 euros to be possible. The story of the in-house platform Just - Evotec Biologics, with which the Bavarians have been advertising for years, has gained enormously in contour through the latest deal with Novartis subsidiary Sandoz, said Verdult. For the possible $640 million in development milestone payments envisioned by the contract with the Swiss, he sees "relatively low risks."/ag/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 1.67% 48.01 Delayed Quote.6.15%
EVOTEC SE 6.64% 22.5 Delayed Quote.38.20%
NOVARTIS AG 0.70% 90.11 Delayed Quote.7.07%
TESLA, INC. 1.47% 224.57 Delayed Quote.79.66%
Financials
Sales 2023 842 M 901 M 901 M
Net income 2023 17,9 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net Debt 2023 58,4 M 62,5 M 62,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 1 230x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 732 M 3 995 M 3 995 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,50x
EV / Sales 2024 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 4 952
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart EVOTEC SE
Duration : Period :
Evotec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 21,09 €
Average target price 25,30 €
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Lanthaler Chief Executive Officer
Laetitia Rouxel Chief Financial Officer
Iris Löw-Friedrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Cord E. Dohrmann Chief Scientific Officer
Craig L. Johnstone Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVOTEC SE38.20%3 995
MODERNA, INC.-30.07%47 884
LONZA GROUP AG28.67%47 689
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.1.80%38 700
SEAGEN INC.51.54%36 516
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-18.81%23 681
