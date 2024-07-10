FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - The shares of the pharmaceutical drug researcher Evotec are likely to approach the resistance level of 10 euros again on Wednesday after the previous day's setback. The recovery from the 2017 low of EUR 7.22 had stalled in this area in recent trading days. On Wednesday morning, the share price on the Tradegate trading platform rose by 1.5 percent to EUR 9.53 compared to the Xetra close.

Previously, the Hamburg-based company had announced a multi-year collaboration with the US pharmaceutical company Pfizer for early research in the fields of metabolic and infectious diseases. Financial details were not disclosed. "Although this collaboration will not lead to significant revenue and earnings contributions in the short term, it is a further indication of Evotec's strong scientific position in early drug development," said a trader. With this, Evotec continues to attract large collaboration partners.

Only on Monday, Evotec announced that it had expanded its partnership with the Swiss pharmaceutical company Sandoz. RBC analyst Charles Weston had praised the expansion of the partnership with Sandoz as it would improve future capacity utilization. In addition, Sandoz is a large and important customer, which is why the announcement emphasizes the capabilities of the biologics segment.

Market expert Andreas Lipkow had also referred to the sharp fall in the share price up to mid-June. "The company has become the object of potential takeover speculation following the sharp fall in the share price. At the same time, it is now becoming clear that Evotec is also approaching interesting collaborations or deepening existing partnerships."

The decline in Evotec's share price accelerated again in April after the company issued a cautious business outlook. The MDax company responded to a difficult market environment with a realignment. Previously, the shares had cost around 14 euros. At the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021, it had even been just under 46 euros./mis/bek/tih