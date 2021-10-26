Log in
German biotech Evotec seeks over $9 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

10/26/2021
Oct 26 (Reuters) - German biotech firm Evotec SE said on Tuesday it would seek a valuation of about $9.2 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.3 billion on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, where its shares are already listed, according to Refinitiv data.

Founded in 1993, Hamburg-headquartered Evotec offers a suite of technologies that enable faster and cheaper drug discoveries by pharmaceutical companies.

The company last year received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to help identify and develop potential monoclonal antibody drugs for the prevention of severe COVID-19.

Evotec said in its filing that it would look to raise up to $575.5 million in the IPO by offering 22 million American depositary shares (ADSs) at $26.16 each. Each ADS represents one-half of an ordinary share.

BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 564 M 653 M 653 M
Net income 2021 86,5 M 100 M 100 M
Net Debt 2021 72,0 M 83,4 M 83,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 84,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 382 M 8 573 M 8 553 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales 2022 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 3 914
Free-Float 87,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 44,78 €
Average target price 40,01 €
Spread / Average Target -10,6%
Managers and Directors
Werner Lanthaler Chief Executive Officer
Enno Spillner Chief Financial Officer
Cord E. Dohrmann Chief Scientific Officer
Craig L. Johnstone Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Iris Löw-Friedrich Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVOTEC SE47.89%8 573
MODERNA, INC.234.60%141 099
LONZA GROUP AG31.93%60 646
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.43.58%49 145
SEAGEN INC.0.22%31 933
CELLTRION, INC.-39.69%25 328