INDEX MONITOR: Evotec, Krones, Software AG and Redcare Pharmacy in the MDax

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The shares of drug researcher Evotec, plant manufacturer Krones, Software AG and Redcare Pharmacy will be in the MDax from this Monday. They thus displace the following four companies from the index of medium-sized stocks to the SDax, for the smaller stocks below: the real estate group Aroundtown, the telecommunications provider United Internet, the wafer manufacturer Siltronic and the U.S. telecommunications equipment manufacturer Adtran In the leading index Dax, there are no changes.

The real estate group Dic Asset will also have to leave the SDax, as it is the smallest index stock in terms of freely tradable borse value and will therefore have to vacate its place in view of Evotec's readmission to the Dax family. The stock of the drug researcher had been removed from the MDax by Deutsche Borse in May due to a failure to submit an annual report on time.

In addition, as of this Monday, Evotec will also be included in the TecDax technology index, from which the Linux software specialist Suse will leave.

Index changes are particularly important for funds that replicate indices in real terms (physically replicating ETFs). These funds must then be rebalanced accordingly, which can have an impact on share prices./ck/jha/