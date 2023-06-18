Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Evotec SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVT   DE0005664809

EVOTEC SE

(EVT)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:15 2023-06-16 am EDT
21.28 EUR   -1.89%
06/18INDEX MONITOR: Evotec, Krones, Software AG and Redcare Pharmacy in the MDax
DP
06/12Cyber attacks becoming more frequent - legal regulations called for
DP
06/09WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 20, 2023
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDEX MONITOR: Evotec, Krones, Software AG and Redcare Pharmacy in the MDax

06/18/2023 | 11:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The shares of drug researcher Evotec, plant manufacturer Krones, Software AG and Redcare Pharmacy will be in the MDax from this Monday. They thus displace the following four companies from the index of medium-sized stocks to the SDax, for the smaller stocks below: the real estate group Aroundtown, the telecommunications provider United Internet, the wafer manufacturer Siltronic and the U.S. telecommunications equipment manufacturer Adtran In the leading index Dax, there are no changes.

The real estate group Dic Asset will also have to leave the SDax, as it is the smallest index stock in terms of freely tradable borse value and will therefore have to vacate its place in view of Evotec's readmission to the Dax family. The stock of the drug researcher had been removed from the MDax by Deutsche Borse in May due to a failure to submit an annual report on time.

In addition, as of this Monday, Evotec will also be included in the TecDax technology index, from which the Linux software specialist Suse will leave.

Index changes are particularly important for funds that replicate indices in real terms (physically replicating ETFs). These funds must then be rebalanced accordingly, which can have an impact on share prices./ck/jha/


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AROUNDTOWN SA 0.00% 1.103 Delayed Quote.-49.47%
DAX 0.41% 16357.63 Delayed Quote.17.48%
DIC ASSET AG 0.36% 5.57 Delayed Quote.-26.90%
EVOTEC SE -1.89% 21.28 Delayed Quote.39.45%
KRONES AG 0.18% 113.2 Delayed Quote.7.81%
MDAX 0.55% 27480.82 Delayed Quote.9.41%
REDCARE PHARMACY NV -1.11% 88.76 Delayed Quote.101.22%
SDAX 0.42% 13707.13 Delayed Quote.14.94%
SILTRONIC AG 0.58% 77.5 Delayed Quote.13.72%
SOFTWARE AG 0.87% 32.4 Delayed Quote.33.77%
TECDAX 0.72% 3270.99 Delayed Quote.12.08%
TECDAX 0.63% 3272.07 Delayed Quote.12.01%
UNITED INTERNET AG -0.92% 12.91 Delayed Quote.-31.66%
All news about EVOTEC SE
06/18INDEX MONITOR: Evotec, Krones, Software AG and Redcare Pharmacy in the MDax
DP
06/12Cyber attacks becoming more frequent - legal regulations called for
DP
06/09WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 20, 2023
DP
06/09RBC rates Evotec 'Outperform' - Target 28 euros
DP
06/09EVOTEC : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06/08Evotec Shares Rise After Citigroup Upgrade
MT
06/08MDax returnee Evotec strong - Citi study creates fantasy
DP
06/08European shares dip on rate jitters, banks rise
RE
06/08US Futures Fall, European Stocks Mixed
DJ
06/08Evotec strong - Citi: 'Tesla the biologics manufacturer?'
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EVOTEC SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 845 M 923 M 923 M
Net income 2023 16,6 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
Net cash 2023 146 M 159 M 159 M
P/E ratio 2023 258x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 765 M 4 113 M 4 113 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,28x
EV / Sales 2024 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 4 952
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart EVOTEC SE
Duration : Period :
Evotec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 21,28 €
Average target price 27,06 €
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Lanthaler Chief Executive Officer
Laetitia Rouxel Chief Financial Officer
Iris Löw-Friedrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Cord E. Dohrmann Chief Scientific Officer
Craig L. Johnstone SVP-Drug Discovery & Innovation Efficiency
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVOTEC SE39.45%4 113
MODERNA, INC.-28.33%49 073
LONZA GROUP AG25.27%47 196
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.5.43%40 082
SEAGEN INC.54.32%37 186
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-14.87%25 101
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer