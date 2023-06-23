NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley upgraded Evotec from "Equal-weight" to "Overweight" and raised its price target from 22 to 29 euros. The drug discovery company's strong ongoing business and potential new collaborations are likely to attract renewed investor interest, analyst James Quigley wrote in a research note issued Friday. In addition, he said Evotec is best positioned in Europe to benefit from the "AI revolution" in the pharmaceutical industry. AI is the abbreviation for the megatrend artificial intelligence./ag/tih

