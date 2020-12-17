PRESS RELEASE: EVOTEC ACHIEVES KEY MILESTONES IN ITS COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB ON TARGETED PROTEIN DEGRADATION

DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EVOTEC ACHIEVES KEY MILESTONES IN ITS COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL MYERS
SQUIBB ON TARGETED PROTEIN DEGRADATION
2020-12-17 / 07:30
? _TWO NOVEL SOLID TUMOUR TARGETS FROM THE PARTNERSHIP TRANSITION INTO
DRUG DISCOVERY_
? _TARGETS IDENTIFIED AND VALIDATED THROUGH EVOTEC'S PROPRIETARY PANOMICS
PLATFORM_
*Hamburg, Germany, 17 December, 2020:*
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809)
today announced that the Company has achieved key milestones in its
partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb in the field of targeted protein
degradation with the first two targets transitioning into drug discovery
after completing a comprehensive target validation process.
Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb (the successor in interest to Celgene)
initiated their long-term strategic drug discovery and development
partnership in the field of targeted protein degradation in 2018 with the
goal to identify novel drug targets. The partnership leverages Evotec's
proprietary PanOmics platform, which combines enhanced throughput
proteomics, high throughput transcriptomics and cell imaging with an
integrated data analysis platform PanHunter. This has enabled the generation
of a pipeline of novel first-in-class targeted protein degradation projects.
The first two projects have now transitioned into lead optimisation after
completing a comprehensive validation process on Evotec's platforms.
Targeted degradation of these novel targets impacts an established cancer
pathway with the promise of providing new therapeutic options for
difficult-to-treat breast cancers. Evotec will be responsible for
progressing the drug discovery programmes to IND filing.
Evotec receives undisclosed milestone payments as well as research funding
for the further development of the programmes and can earn further
significant success-based milestone payments. Additionally, Evotec is
entitled to tiered, potentially double-digit royalties of the net sales of
programmes developed under the partnership.
*Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented:* "We are
extremely pleased with the progress of this unique and very exciting
collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb. Our PanOmics approach to targeted
protein degradation is based on proprietary enhanced and high throughput
multi-omics and phenotypic imaging platforms which allow unbiased and
comprehensive profiling of novel targets and drug candidates. We are
optimistic that many more projects will be taken forward as the
collaboration advances and highly appreciate the opportunity to work with
the world-leading company in targeted protein degradation."
ABOUT PANOMICS/PANHUNTER
PanOmics involves the innovative use of genomics, transcriptomics,
proteomics, and phenotypic data in an integrated fashion. Evotec has
established high-throughput transcriptomics and proteomics technologies,
which can be used as unbiased read-outs in drug discovery and development.
This includes Evotec's data analysis platform "PanHunter", a proprietary,
integrated, user-centred bioinformatics platform which facilitates the
analysis of PanOmics data integrated with other metadata sets.
ABOUT EVOTEC SE
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company
focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading
pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy
groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 3,400
employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug
discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from
target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency
in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established
a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating
state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and
expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and
complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious
diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases and women's health.
On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 100
co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery
stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances
with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb,
CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For
additional information please go to www.evotec.com [1] _and follow us on
Twitter_ @Evotec [2].
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking
statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The
forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of
Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements
are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks
and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could
cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these
forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or
undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such
statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in
events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Media Contact Evotec SE:
Gabriele Hansen, SVP Head of Global Corporate Communications & Marketing,
Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com
IR Contact Evotec SE:
Volker Braun, SVP Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG, Phone:
+49.(0)40.56081-775, volker.braun@evotec.com
