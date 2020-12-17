Log in
PRESS RELEASE: EVOTEC ACHIEVES KEY MILESTONES IN ITS COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB ON TARGETED PROTEIN DEGRADATION

12/17/2020 | 01:31am EST
 DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
EVOTEC ACHIEVES KEY MILESTONES IN ITS COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL MYERS 
SQUIBB ON TARGETED PROTEIN DEGRADATION 
 
2020-12-17 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
? _TWO NOVEL SOLID TUMOUR TARGETS FROM THE PARTNERSHIP TRANSITION INTO 
DRUG DISCOVERY_ 
 
? _TARGETS IDENTIFIED AND VALIDATED THROUGH EVOTEC'S PROPRIETARY PANOMICS 
PLATFORM_ 
 
*Hamburg, Germany, 17 December, 2020:* 
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) 
today announced that the Company has achieved key milestones in its 
partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb in the field of targeted protein 
degradation with the first two targets transitioning into drug discovery 
after completing a comprehensive target validation process. 
 
Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb (the successor in interest to Celgene) 
initiated their long-term strategic drug discovery and development 
partnership in the field of targeted protein degradation in 2018 with the 
goal to identify novel drug targets. The partnership leverages Evotec's 
proprietary PanOmics platform, which combines enhanced throughput 
proteomics, high throughput transcriptomics and cell imaging with an 
integrated data analysis platform PanHunter. This has enabled the generation 
of a pipeline of novel first-in-class targeted protein degradation projects. 
 
The first two projects have now transitioned into lead optimisation after 
completing a comprehensive validation process on Evotec's platforms. 
Targeted degradation of these novel targets impacts an established cancer 
pathway with the promise of providing new therapeutic options for 
difficult-to-treat breast cancers. Evotec will be responsible for 
progressing the drug discovery programmes to IND filing. 
 
Evotec receives undisclosed milestone payments as well as research funding 
for the further development of the programmes and can earn further 
significant success-based milestone payments. Additionally, Evotec is 
entitled to tiered, potentially double-digit royalties of the net sales of 
programmes developed under the partnership. 
 
*Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented:* "We are 
extremely pleased with the progress of this unique and very exciting 
collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb. Our PanOmics approach to targeted 
protein degradation is based on proprietary enhanced and high throughput 
multi-omics and phenotypic imaging platforms which allow unbiased and 
comprehensive profiling of novel targets and drug candidates. We are 
optimistic that many more projects will be taken forward as the 
collaboration advances and highly appreciate the opportunity to work with 
the world-leading company in targeted protein degradation." 
 
ABOUT PANOMICS/PANHUNTER 
PanOmics involves the innovative use of genomics, transcriptomics, 
proteomics, and phenotypic data in an integrated fashion. Evotec has 
established high-throughput transcriptomics and proteomics technologies, 
which can be used as unbiased read-outs in drug discovery and development. 
This includes Evotec's data analysis platform "PanHunter", a proprietary, 
integrated, user-centred bioinformatics platform which facilitates the 
analysis of PanOmics data integrated with other metadata sets. 
 
ABOUT EVOTEC SE 
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company 
focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading 
pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy 
groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 3,400 
employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug 
discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from 
target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency 
in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established 
a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating 
state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and 
expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and 
complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious 
diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases and women's health. 
On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 100 
co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery 
stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances 
with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, 
CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For 
additional information please go to www.evotec.com [1] _and follow us on 
Twitter_ @Evotec [2]. 
 
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking 
statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The 
forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of 
Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements 
are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks 
and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could 
cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these 
forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or 
undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such 
statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in 
events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. 
 
Media Contact Evotec SE: 
Gabriele Hansen, SVP Head of Global Corporate Communications & Marketing, 
Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com 
 
IR Contact Evotec SE: 
Volker Braun, SVP Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG, Phone: 
+49.(0)40.56081-775, volker.braun@evotec.com 
 
2020-12-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     Evotec SE 
             Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7 
             22419 Hamburg 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49 (0)40 560 81-0 
Fax:         +49 (0)40 560 81-222 
E-mail:      info@evotec.com 
Internet:    www.evotec.com 
ISIN:        DE0005664809 
WKN:         566480 
Indices:     MDAX, TecDAX 
Listed:      Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); 
             Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, 
             Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1155890 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1155890 2020-12-17 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d9f30c4aeb65d3276d5bd878be7dc75c&application_id=1155890&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=174f1f6538cbb01e3ef3386d1481ea5f&application_id=1155890&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2020 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

