PRESS RELEASE: EVOTEC ACHIEVES MILESTONE IN ITS NEURODEGENERATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB

? _ADDING ANOTHER DRUG DISCOVERY PROJECT TO THE PORTFOLIO TRIGGERS PAYMENT
TO EVOTEC_
*Hamburg, Germany, 05 January 2021:*
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809)
announced today that the Company has received a US$ 6 m payment from Bristol
Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) within the companies' iPSC-based
neuroscience partnership. The payment follows Bristol Myers Squibb's
decision to add another drug discovery project to the partnership's
portfolio.
Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb (the successor in interest to Celgene)
initiated the collaboration in 2016 to identify disease-modifying treatments
for a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases. Currently approved drugs
only offer short-term management of patients' symptoms and there is a huge
unmet medical need for therapies that slow down or reverse disease
progression in the field of neurodegenerative diseases.
This collaboration pursues an innovative approach to the discovery and
development of novel medicines by leveraging several of Evotec's unique
technology platforms in conjunction with the human iPSC-based platform,
which is one of the largest and most sophisticated platforms in the
industry. The partnership between Bristol Myers Squibb and Evotec has
already found several access points into neurodegenerative diseases and has
to-date delivered a broad portfolio targeting key disease mechanisms in
neurodegeneration.
*Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: *"We are
very excited about this most recent expansion of our joint project portfolio
which further validates our iPSC-based approach within our strategic
neuroscience partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb. Our partnership with
Bristol Myers Squibb is driven by the firm belief that iPSC-based approaches
will deliver more disease-relevant drug candidates which will have a better
chance to deliver safe and effective drugs than traditional approaches."
The milestone was achieved before the end of 2020.
*About Evotec and iPSC*
Induced pluripotent stem cells (also known as iPS cells or iPSCs) are a type
of pluripotent stem cell that can be generated directly from adult cells.
The iPSC technology was pioneered by Shinya Yamanaka's lab in Kyoto, Japan,
who showed in 2006 that the introduction of four specific genes encoding
transcription factors could convert adult cells into pluripotent stem cells.
He was awarded the 2012 Nobel Prize along with Sir John Gurdon "for the
discovery that mature cells can be reprogrammed to become pluripotent".
Pluripotent stem cells hold great promise in the field of regenerative
medicine. Because they can propagate indefinitely, as well as give rise to
every other cell type in the body (such as neurons, heart, pancreatic and
liver cells), they represent a single source of cells that could be used to
replace those lost to damage or disease.
Evotec has built an industrialised iPSC infrastructure that represents one
of the largest and most sophisticated iPSC platforms in the industry.
Evotec's iPSC platform has been developed over the last years with the goal
to industrialise iPSC-based drug screening in terms of throughput,
reproducibility and robustness to reach the highest industrial standards,
and to use iPSC-based cells in cell therapy approaches via the Company's
proprietary *EVO*_cells_ platform.
ABOUT EVOTEC SE
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company
focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading
pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy
groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 3,400
employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug
discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from
target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency
in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established
a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating
state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and
expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and
complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious
diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases and women's health.
On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 100
co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery
stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances
with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb,
CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For
additional information please go to www.evotec.com [1] _and follow us on
Twitter_ @Evotec [2]_.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS_
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking
statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The
forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of
Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements
are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks
and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could
cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these
forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or
undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such
statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in
events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Media Contact Evotec SE:
Gabriele Hansen, SVP Head of Global Corporate Communications & Marketing,
Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com
IR Contact Evotec SE:
Volker Braun, SVP Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG, Phone:
+49.(0)40.56081-775, volker.braun@evotec.com
2021-01-05 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
E-mail: info@evotec.com
Internet: www.evotec.com
ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
