PRESS RELEASE: Evotec CSO Cord Dohrmann Appointed to German Council of Science and Humanities

DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Evotec CSO Cord Dohrmann Appointed to German Council of Science and Humanities 2021-02-01 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hamburg, Germany, 01 February 2021: Evotec (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that Dr Cord Dohrmann has been appointed to the German Council of Science and Humanities (German: "Wissenschaftsrat") for a term of three years. He is appointed by the Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the joint recommendation of the German Federal Government and the governments of the German states. Founded in 1957, the German Council of Science and Humanities is the oldest science policy advisory body in Europe. It advises the Federal Government and the governments of the German states on questions concerning the content and structural development of science, research and higher education to help secure the international competitiveness. Dr Dohrmann joins the German Council of Science and Humanities as one of eight public figures and with more than 25 years of experience in biomedical research at leading academic institutions and in the biotech industry. He started his academic career at Tübingen University in Germany, conducted research as a DAAD scholar at Duke University, Durham, USA and completed his MA thesis at the Max-Planck Institute in Tübingen. He subsequently was accepted at Harvard Medical School in Boston, USA, where he received his Ph.D. in Cell and Developmental Biology in 1996. Dr Dohrmann continued his career as a Shiseido research fellow at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston before joining DeveloGen, a Max-Planck-Institute biotech start-up, in 1999. At DeveloGen, Dr Dohrmann led the company to become an internationally recognised leader in metabolic diseases. DeveloGen was acquired by Evotec in 2010. Since 2010, Dr Dohrmann has been serving Evotec as Chief Scientific Officer and Member of the Management Board. During his tenure, Evotec established itself as a leading drug discovery and development company with a particular focus on precision medicine through early adoption of paradigm-shifting technologies such as iPSC-based drug discovery, industrialised multi-omics, and artificial intelligence-driven data analytics throughout the drug discovery process. Furthermore, Evotec developed innovative partnership models with academia, biotech and pharma companies to accelerate the translation of academic discoveries into promising co-owned product opportunities. Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, commented: "To ensure competitiveness and thus sustainable prosperity for future generations, scientific leadership is a necessity not only for Germany, but for all of Europe. The German Council of Science and Humanities plays an instrumental role in developing internationally leading science, research and universities in Germany. Cord's work in the biotech industry is well aligned with these goals and should therefore benefit the public policy environment towards a sustainable framework that supports a thriving science ecosystem in both Germany and Europe." To learn more about the German Council of Science and Humanities, please follow this link (only available in German). ABOUT EVOTEC SE Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 3,500 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases and women's health. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Media Contact Evotec SE: Gabriele Hansen, SVP Head of Global Corporate Communications & Marketing, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com IR Contact Evotec SE: Volker Braun, SVP Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-775, volker.braun@evotec.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-02-01 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Evotec SE Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7 22419 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0 Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222 E-mail: info@evotec.com Internet: www.evotec.com ISIN: DE0005664809 WKN: 566480 Indices: MDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1164649 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1164649 2021-02-01

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2021 01:32 ET (06:32 GMT)